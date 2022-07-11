The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

San Churro has been a hit since opening in Launceston

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
July 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Grice an employee at San Churro's restaurant, St John Street, Launceston. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Launceston's newest chocolate bar has been the talk of the town since opening last week and it is just one of the few businesses looking to revitalise St John Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.