Launceston's newest chocolate bar has been the talk of the town since opening last week and it is just one of the few businesses looking to revitalise St John Street.
Launceston Central City executive officer Amanda McEvoy said San Churro had instantly added "vibrancy" to the CBD.
"It's only going to go from strength to strength in the coming months and years now," Ms McEvoy said.
Ms McEvoy said the area had the potential to bring in new people.
"There's no doubt that we're moving towards a much stronger night economy and there are lots of choices for being out and about in Launceston," she said.
Ms McEvoy said the region was supportive of new businesses and that people love to check out new shops.
"We have got wonderful situations where lots of empty shops are being filled up with new exciting experiences as well," she said.
"We've just seen this flood of really quality offerings which further enhances our position as a City of Gastronomy that UNESCO recognised."
Launceston Chamber of Commerce president Andrew Pitt said it was wonderful to see that area that had been a low point in the CBD was becoming revitalised.
"It's the first of several openings. We want to see the others coming online as soon as possible, and we encourage everyone that is involved to do everything that they can to make that happen," Mr Pitt said.
"We are really keen to see the others open and that will really help revitalise that part of the city.
"Of course, the other thing that needs to happen is the federal government needs to commit to the regeneration of St John Street. We want to see that happen as soon as possible."
Mr Pitt said it was great to see the confidence of those businesses opening up in the city centre and said they would make a great addition to the region to help attract more people to the city.
"Our city is very quickly becoming a gastronomic destination. There is a really strong coffee culture and for a regional city, it's probably one of the best in Australia," he said.
San Churro is a chocolate cafeteria franchise and is the second of its kind to open in the state.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
