Tasmanian actress and social media sensation Lilly Dennis has taken a break from the glitz and glamour of New York city to promote her upcoming projects.
Dennis, who is in Hobart, has been living and working in some of the biggest cities in the United States for the past 10 years.
"It's never dull, there is always something happening. America is larger than life," Dennis said.
"Los Angeles and New York are filled with an energy that is like no other. You can't match it.
"Especially if you are in the entertainment industry it's an honour to live in LA or New York."
Dennis has several upcoming projects and is known for her one-person solo show Chocoholic.
"It started 10 years ago and has developed and developed and kept getting attention. It's repeatedly been asked to be part of the United Solo Theatre Festival, which is the biggest theatre festival in the world for solo shows.
"It's done some of the most amazing things that I never thought would be possible. The story is essentially about the strange addictions that come out of grief and it's a very comedic alternative universe take on how grief can really mess with your head," she said.
Dennis also works in the TV and film industry and has been preparing for an upcoming show called FINE
"It's about two women living in Los Angeles who both have experienced great loss and try to go to an addiction support group, but don't really understand how to express anything and so they end up being very unlikely friends.
"It's the story of how they move in together and everything. It's very funny, but satirical."
Another project she has been working on is a series called Dr Phlill.
Dennis has also amassed a following of 169,000 people on TikTok.
"I've always been someone who likes creating and writing .... I'm very grateful to have this community."
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
