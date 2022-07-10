The Examiner
Antiviral medication to be made available as COVID wave continues

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated July 10 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:30am
State's COVID-19 toll hits 101, 1355 new cases recorded

A man in his 80s with COVID-19 has died in the state's South, as Tasmania records a further 1355 new cases overnight.

