State's COVID-19 toll hits 101, 1355 new cases recorded

A man in his 80s with COVID-19 has died in the state's South, as Tasmania records a further 1355 new cases overnight.
Tasmanian has recorded 101 deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and has 9506 active reported cases.
Advertisement
Four patients are being treated in intensive care units and two are on ventilators.
The death comes as more contagious and immunity-resistant Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 were confirmed as the dominant strains in Tasmania and across the country this week.
From tomorrow, oral antiviral COVID-19 medication will be available to Tasmanians aged over 70 who test positive for the virus through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said access to the medication would be expanded to people aged over 50 with two or more risk factors for severe disease, and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people aged over 30 with two or more risk factors for severe disease.
"Taken as a tablet or capsule, Tasmanians can access these potentially lifesaving oral treatments through their GP or through the COVID@homeplus program," he said.
"To maximise their effectiveness it is important that antivirals are taken as early as possible after testing positive. Therefore, I encourage Tasmanians to continue to get tested as soon as they have symptoms or are notified as a close contact, and to register for COVID@homeplus."
He said antivirals helped prevent COVID-19 infection from becoming severe, but they were not a replacement for vaccination or COVID-safe behaviours.
Mr Rockliff said there had also been a change to the reinfection period for COVID-19.
"People who have symptoms of COVID-19 from 28 days after their previous release from isolation should stay at home, test and isolate for at least 7 days if they test positive," he said.
This follows updated advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee that reinfections with the more transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants may occur as early as 28 days after recovery from a previous COVID-19 infection.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.