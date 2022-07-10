Tassie's hoops stars take to the World Cup stage

Rubi Gray and the Australian Sapphires tasted defeat in their opening under-17 World Cup fixture against Slovenia 87-81.
Playing their first group game in Hungary, The Australians enjoyed a promising start out-scoring their opponents in the first half.
Both teams went shot-for-shot in the third term as Australia's Saffron Shiel and Slovenia's Ajsa Sivka led the point-scoring for their sides.
Slovenia's dominant final term saw them overpower the Sapphires and punish them on the scoreboard 24-17 for the quarter. That was enough to send the game to overtime where Slovenia carried their momentum to score 13-7 to snatch the win.
Gray had four minutes of court time and one assist in the fixture.
The Devonport junior will be back in action with the Sapphires playing Argentina and France in their remaining group games.
Gray's appearance on the World Cup stage follows the trio of Lachy Brewer, Kye Savage and Jacob Furphy playing for the Australian Crocs side.
The Crocs recently lost to Spain in the under-17 boys' World Cup quarter-finals 70-68 in a thrilling encounter.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
