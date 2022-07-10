The state government has accused Labor of "spreading misinformation and fear" regarding proposed changes to Rock Lobster Fishery regulations.
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said the government is considering increasing Rock Lobster catch limits in North-West waters from 50 to 60 pots.
"To be absolutely clear, no decisions have been made about the proposed changes that have been put out for public consultation.
"That's exactly what this is all about, inclusive and extensive consultation.
"Draft rules, including proposed changes, were released for a period of statutory consultation which was detailed and extensive.
"The NRE Department is now considering the feedback received through this process and I am yet to receive its recommendations.
"Once received, I will consider these recommendations before making a decision on the proposed changes.
"It is important to allow the public consultation to take place, and to ignore that process would be disrespectful to all the different voices in this space."
King Island fisherman Kevin Smith said he was consulted and gave feedback to the government around the proposed changes.
"I'm not in favour of it," he said.
"If the bigger boats take more quotas, it puts a lot more pressure on the smaller boats to actually get quota to fish."
Labor Primary Industries and Water spokesperson Janie Finlay was also concerned about the impact the changes might have on the fishing industry.
"If these fishers are taken out of the fishery by this proposed rule change, not only will the fisher's livelihood and family be impacted, but the wider community will also feel the economic and social devastation," he said.
"This rule change will not only have an impact under the water with the fish, the fishers that actually go to work each and every day as they have for generations, but it will also have an impact on their families, their communities and the local businesses that support them."
