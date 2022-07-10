An under-manned Launceston Tornadoes proved to be no match for the Ringwood Hawks in their 92-59 defeat.
The Tornadoes were looking to conclude their Victorian road-trip with a second win in as many days but the Hawks put on a show at The Rings.
The home side seemed locked in from the opening quarter as they opened up a 25-15 lead at the first break.
The Tornadoes rallied in the second term and matched the Hawks as they gathered possession off the rebound and found better looks in attack.
Despite missing the height of Marianna Tolo and Kelsey Griffin, the Tornadoes managed to out-rebound the Hawks (43-37) with Keely Froling (35 points, 19 rebounds) leading the way alongside Mariah Payne (eight rebounds) and Charli Kay (seven rebounds).
However, the Tornadoes were made to pay for a shooting performance which was below their usual standard. While the Hawks created more shooting opportunities, the Tornadoes failed to take the ones they did have and shot 33 per cent from the floor.
In contrast, the Hawks were locked in with their shooting as they put up 49 per cent from the floor and 75 per cent from the free-throw line.
Toni Farnworth (22 points), Marta Hermida (20 points) and Digna Strautmane (18 points) all shot at 50 per cent or more for the Hawks to dampen the Tornadoes' prospects of victory. Kiahna Liddy was crucial off the bench for the home side with seven points from 14 minutes at 100 per cent shooting as the Hawks grew their lead until the final siren.
