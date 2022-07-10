Toni Farnworth (22 points), Marta Hermida (20 points) and Digna Strautmane (18 points) all shot at 50 per cent or more for the Hawks to dampen the Tornadoes' prospects of victory. Kiahna Liddy was crucial off the bench for the home side with seven points from 14 minutes at 100 per cent shooting as the Hawks grew their lead until the final siren.