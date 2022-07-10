The state government is supportive of the current rules in place for pets in rentals but are open to the idea of pet bonds.
The comments come following Queensland's decision to give greater rights to tenants who are pet owners.
While a tenant will still have to seek consent for a pet, the owner will no longer be able to advertise properties with a no-pet rule and must give reasonable explanation for refusing a pet.
"With the owner's approval, Tasmanian tenants are able to have their pets in residential properties, and many pleasingly do," Consumer Affairs Minister Elise Archer said.
"We are, however, open to the idea of pet bonds in principle as these would potentially give landlords more confidence regarding pets in their properties.
"If there is a need to explore this further, we will consult with stakeholders on the most appropriate model."
Tenants' Union of Tasmania senior solicitor Alex Bomford said the government should be considering the Queensland changes.
"We would strongly support a similar change in Tasmania so consent can be refused only when it is justified," he said.
"I don't think it would have an impact on the housing market per se but it would make the life of a tenant more pleasant and make them feel like the house is their home, rather than them feeling like a transient in someone else's home."
Shadow Housing Minister Ella Haddad said Labor would be open to the Queensland changes.
"Tasmanian Labor is interested in the reforms in Queensland and would like to see consideration of pets to be part of the much needed review of the RTA," she said.
"It is a fact that many people who are facing homelessness are unable to find suitable accommodation because they have a pet. This has only worsened during the current acute housing shortage.
"The Tasmanian parliament inquiry into Housing Affordability conducted in 2020 has been completely ignored by the government."
Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor said governments have a responsibility to ensure secure, affordable housing is available to everyone.
"Animal lovers shouldn't be punished, and no one should have to give away their much loved family pet just to put a roof over their heads," she said.
"For tenants, soaring rents and the threat of eviction are causing deep housing insecurity and driving more people towards poverty."
The Queensland changes will be in place from October.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
