The third day of the Launceston competitions at the Princess Theatre showcased some of the region's best upcoming dancers.
Kim Roe school of dance teacher, Elie Rowe-Daniel said the teachers and students were "excited and buzzed" about the competition.
Advertisement
"Everyone gets very tired by the end. It's a full eight days of pushing and dancing and waking up early, going to bed late. They are hard days but it's very exciting and it's a busy time of the year for the dance schools in Launceston," Rowe-Daniel said.
"This is probably one of the only competitions in Australia where kids get to dance on stage, this is fantastic.
"Most of the other places around Australia only get to dance in school halls or gyms so the kids are so lucky that they get the experience.
"It's just so lovely after you've trained them all here in doing these solos for them to go out and when they come off, they know that they've even either done a good job or they wanted to do this better, or they wanted to do that better.
"So not only is it proud that they go out there and dance and do what we've choreographed, but they also get a learning experience out of it at the same time.
"We eventually hope our kids will want it to go on and learn new professional dancing. So we've got some graduates at the moment that are going up on the mainland, which is really exciting," she said.
Maeve Rickerby was part of the under 12 contemporary/modern/lyrical solos and said she performed an "electro dance".
"You had to have lots of energy for it, and you had to be really strong. At the end of the dance I had to make it really strong because before it was a little bit different instead of sloppy," Rickerby said.
JB Dance Centre students, Emerson Bramich, Isla Walker, Tahlia Dunn and Teresa Stokes, said they were relieved to get their contemporary over and done with after putting in months of hard work.
"We were pretty nervous but we were pretty excited as well," the students said.
"I was nervous, I was shaking, I nearly forgot my moves, but I'm okay now," Stokes said.
Dance teacher at JB Dance Centre, Jamie McDonough, said she was proud of her students.
"These four have worked and trained really hard" she said.
Advertisement
READ MORE HERE
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.