The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania Devils claim under-16 championships with Sydney win

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 10 2022 - 8:37am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: Tasmania Devils claimed the under-16 boys' championships title on Sunday. Picture: Linda Higginson

The Tasmania Devils' boys' side clinched the under-16 championships in style with a 12.10 (82) 4.5 (29) win over the Sydney Swans Academy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.