Short-course specialist Sunny Sanz added to his imposing sprint record with a dominant win in the $12,000 Golden Mile at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Perfectly driven by Gareth Rattray, the six-year-old hit the front on the home turn and raced clear to comfortably account for outsider Be Major Threat and pacemaker Montana Storm.
Sunny Sanz, trained at Lietinna by Kent Rattray for owner-breeders Nathan and Sandra Bennett, has raced nine times over the sprint distances in Launceston and Hobart for six wins and two placings.
He set a state record 1:54.1 in Hobart in May and went 1:55.9 at his latest appearance while scoring by a decisive margin of 5m.
Sunny Sanz has now won 14 races and almost $140,000 - a record that would no doubt be even better if his career hadn't been severely disrupted by injuries.
From a second row draw, Rattray pushed through early on the Sportswriter gelding to settle one out and two back.
He moved three wide at the 800m to start to improve and Sunny Sanz had joined the leaders leaving the back straight.
He hit the front turning for home and raced away with a break that his rivals found insurmountable.
A wall of horses was left to fight out the minors, with only 4m between second to seventh.
Favourite Similan Beach had no luck. He was caught three wide when Montana Storm and Pardoe Plugga both began quickly from the inside draws.
He was eased back to try to get in but was never in contention and finished ninth beaten 15.7m.
Pipers River trainer Kristy Butler steered punters into a good winner in the opening race for fillies and mares.
Butler told the Tasracing web site in a race-eve preview that former Victorian four-year-old Mia Ragazza was probably the best winning chance of her five runners at the meeting.
Mia Ragazza tracked the leader and odds-in favourite Lesya all the way before dashing clear in the straight to score by almost 20m.
She closed at $9.50 in the TAB fixed-odds market and paid $10.80 on the tote.
"She is a nice mare and is very willing," Butler said.
"I haven't had her long, but I like her."
Longford trainer Bill Ryan will wait until Take The Sit gets home from a disappointing trip to Melbourne before deciding whether to press on with her campaign.
The group 3-winning mare performed way below her best when second-last to Edison over 1400m at Caulfield on Saturday, beaten 10 lengths.
Victorian stewards noted that she pulled up lame in the off foreleg.
"Hopefully it's only minor - they didn't find a great deal but she has to be vetted before she can race again," Ryan said.
"I'll know more after she gets back to my stables on Tuesday morning.
"Until I have a good look at her, I can't make any decisions on where she might go next.
"But if she's not right she'll definitely go for a spell."
Ryan said Take The Sit "didn't let down at all" and there could have been several reasons.
"She might have been feeling her leg or it may have been because she was squeezed between horses which she doesn't like," the trainer said.
"I thought drawing a wide barrier would suit her but it didn't work out that way."
Apprentice Josh Richards also raised the possibility, when questioned by stewards, that the mare might not have handled the soft 7 track conditions.
Tasmania's other runner at Caulfield, Algernon, also figured in the stewards' report after being tightened and forced to steady at the 200m.
Apprentice Celine Gaudray was suspended for 10 meetings for causing the interference.
Algernon ran a creditable fifth beaten only 1-3/4 lengths and should have finished closer.
In the same race, Craig Newitt breached the whip rules on fourth-placed Belsielle and was suspended for eight meetings.
To add salt to his wounds, Newitt had to forego his last five rides at Ballarat on Sunday after a fall from Gormley in the opening race.
The horse collapsed and died from a suspected heart attack and Newitt, although not seriously injured, stood down with a sore shoulder.
Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson saved the best for last at Elwick on Sunday.
After disappointing runs from the normally consistent Tavisplash and Tennessee Beach in earlier races, Stevenson took out the feature event, the $30,000 Kevin Sharkie Handicap, with Reward Achiever.
Anthony Darmanin sat at the rear of the six-horse field on the $5.50 third favourite and his patience was rewarded when she ran home strongly to easily account for Hellova Night and Sir Simon.
Stevenson didn't go into the race too confident as Reward Achiever was rising sharply in class after a win in benchmark 62 company at Mowbray a fortnight earlier.
"She was up to open company taking on some good horses but I expected her to be thereabouts," the trainer said.
"She has been in good form and never runs a bad race."
Well-fancied runners Blaze Forth and Romary both finished 12 lengths from the winner on a day when a lot of horses were beaten by very big margins suggesting they didn't handle the track.
Despite the testing conditions, punters weren't far off the mark for most of the meeting with only two long-priced winners.
South Australian apprentice Lizzie Annells won on Ransom Trust for trainer Sarah Cotton and Codi Jordan brought up her 56th win for the season on John's Lad for trainer John Luttrell.
Siggy Carr rode on a double on Hezredhot and Tarkine Eagle but Jordan is still six wins ahead of her on the jockeys' premiership with three meetings remaining.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
