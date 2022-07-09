Two teenagers arrested following an armed robbery of a Domino's delivery driver

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged following an aggravated armed robbery of a Domino's delivery driver at Ulverstone.
Devonport and Ulverstone police attended the scene on Shaw Street around 10.30pm.
Police said two offenders, aged 19 and 16, approached the Domino's employee as she stopped for a delivery and demanded money.
One of the offenders brandished a knife, and the other a suspected firearm.
Police said offenders took a small amount of cash and some pizzas.
Police searched the nearby area, conducting a search of an address where the offenders were arrested and later charged.
Police said Domino's employee was not harmed during the incident in any way.
