The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

A 43-year-old man has died in a car crash at Longley

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated July 10 2022 - 3:28am, first published July 9 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Death toll on state's roads rises to 34 after Longley crash

A 43-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash overnight, bringing the total number of deaths on the state's roads to 34.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.