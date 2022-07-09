While 44 men ventured out to Windsor Park to do battle for Launceston and Kingborough, in the end it was only one man that mattered to the end result.
Launceston's Jackson Thurlow produced a season-best haul of eight goals to lead the home side past the second-placed Tigers 19.19 (133) to 7.9 (51).
In a scene eerily reminiscent to Ryan Tyrrell's 10-goal haul against North Hobart at the same ground earlier this season, Thurlow had four goals by the end of the first term.
Kingborough struggled to find a match-up for the former Geelong and Sydney utility who crossed over to the reigning premiers in the pre-season and added further depth to their vaunted forward line.
Whether it was snapping off one step or converting a set-shot in blustery conditions, Thurlow brought his kicking boots to Windsor Park and arguably could have had more. The 28-year-old dished off Launceston's last two goals to Jobi Harper and Jay Blackberry as the margin grew out to the 82-point margin.
Launceston coach Mitch Thorp believed it was a justified reward for the 2011 premiership player, who has made an important impact on and off the field since joining.
"Jacko played particularly well in front of the ball kicking eight goals, he's been threatening to do that over the first part of the year," he said.
"He's probably been a little bit unselfish but today he cashed in so it was really rewarding to see a popular teammate have a good day."
While Launceston held the advantage after the opening break, Kingborough remained in with a chance at the 21-point deficit.
Within 25 minutes of football, the Blues had extinguished that hope and made the second-placed Tigers look anything but as they added six goals to one for the term.
The Blues' strength around the contested ball shone through against the dark skies clouding over Windsor Park as Fletcher Seymour and Brodie Palfreyman proved a formidable one-two punch against the Tigers' midfield.
While former Hawthorn midfielder Kieran Lovell found plenty of the ball and Jack Tomkinson was arguably the best ruck on the ground, Seymour and Palfreyman and Co. kept getting the ball moving Launceston's way.
Even when the Tigers went searching in attack for Tyler Carter and Jordan Lane, Alec Wright seemed magnetised to the ball with several marks in defence to help quell the attacking duo.
"Alec Wright was super behind the ball, he just continues to have a great season and he had a good duel with Jordan Lane," Thorp said.
"Brodie Palfreyman was super around the ball had 30 disposals and kicked a couple of goals so was one of our better three players."
The Tigers refound their touch in the third term as they controlled the majority of the play through a slower, more methodical approach to their ball usage.
It stemmed the flow of Launceston goals and helped them in attack as they scored three goals to two. As if they had taken the third term personally, Launceston flexed their attacking strength in the fourth term with six goals to one to bolster their percentage.
"It's a combination of things, fitness levels, efficiency by foot but also the want and hunt to get the ball back by tackle pressure so it was a pretty balanced performance," Thorp said.
Launceston will play North Launceston in the cross-town derby next weekend in the Tasmanian State League.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
