The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TSL: Jackson Thurlow's eight goals helps Launceston beat Kingborough

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
July 9 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While 44 men ventured out to Windsor Park to do battle for Launceston and Kingborough, in the end it was only one man that mattered to the end result.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.