North Launceston started and stalled before finding the accelerator in the second half against North Hobart as they won 16.20 (116) to 8.10 (58).
In tricky conditions the fixture took a while to find a rhythm in the opening term but the North Launceston visitors settled the better of the two sides as the first interval approach.
After adding the games' opening goal, the Bombers added five to North Hobart's two for a 27-point lead at the first break.
Harrison Hobbs was a lively target forward of centre for the visitors while Alex Lee had the upper-hand early against North Hobart's Logan Elphinstone, who toiled hard across the day.
Any signs of Bombers' blitz at North Hobart Oval were halted in the second term as the Demons reset after the break to deliver a five goal to two term.
While the Bombers' inaccuracy haunted them (two goals, five behinds for the term). North Hobart were brutal around the ball during the second quarter.
There was plenty of Tasmanian Devils' members on show including Sam Banks-Smith, Elphinstone, Mitch Nicholas, Connor Leeflang, Heath Ollington and Seth Campbell but one shone brighter than the rest. Will Splann (three goals) was a key target in the air during North Hobart's second term revival.
"We knew that North Hobart were a plucky team and they would come out and be quite aggressive with what they do so we just needed to maintain what we were doing," Bombers coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"They got on top a little bit and had a bit of a run on but we were able to match that in the third term and probably elevate it.
"It probably sparked our boys a bit to come out quite aggressive and I think that showed in our dominance of the third quarter."
The Bombers learnt their lessons in the third term as they delivered their best quarter of the day with Campbell, Ollington and Jack Avent being prominent in the term.
The visitors' control of the quarter saw them kick five goals to none and create a match-winning buffer. The final term was a carbon copy of the third as the Bombers added three goals to one to secure the points.
It rounded out a quirky numerical coincidence with the Bombers kicking 8.10 in both the first and second half while the Demons kicked 8.10 for the match.
Hobbs kicked three goals for the match in an impressive debut as the Bombers' 18th debutant of the season.
"Harry came down from Victoria early in the pre-season and he's had a few niggling injuries so we took our time with him," Cox-Goodyer said.
"He was able to get his body right ... and we wanted to get him in as soon as possible because we know what he can do and he's going to be pretty special for us."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
