Hillwood sent a message to the rest of the premier division against Bridgenorth as they proved there was still some fight left in the Sharks during their 12.10 (82) to 11.7 (73) win.
The Sharks entered the fixture on the back of a mini-slump in form due to four consecutive losses which had their high-flying start to the season seeming long ago.
Coach Jake Pearce indicated during the week that the Sharks' needing to return to team-first football and it was on show against a plucky Parrots side.
Bridgenorth were an under-manned outfit at Parrot Park due to illness with some key names missing from their starting side but they battled hard in the opening term.
When the home side out-scored Hillwood in the third term to have the margin at six entering the last quarter, it was set to be a real test of both side's resilience.
Hillwood had arguably more opportunities in the last and managed to hold on for a win which sees them maintain fifth spot.
Archie Wilkinson added four goals for the Sharks and was joined in the best players by Hamish Leedham and Alistair Taylor.
Wian Dekker kicked four for the Parrots while Oliver Wood added a goal and was named in the best players for his 50th game.
Rocherlea ensured coach Josh Ponting's wish to cement themselves in the top three after they secured victory over South Launceston 8.8 (56) to 6.7 (43).
The Bulldogs were undaunted by their more grizzled opponents as they got out to a fast start in the opening term for a four-point lead.
The Tigers rectified their inaccuracy in the second term and their physicality started to tell around the contests as they cultivated more scoring chances in the second half.
"Our resilience is probably ingrained in our boys over time, we pride ourselves on being a tough football side and that's what we got which is great," Ponting said.
Josh Holton's three goals were key for the Tigers while Bailey Wells' performance earned him a place in Longoford's best players.
"Wells is just a competitior we love him out there. We know what we're going to get from him and in my opinion he was the best player out there," Ponting said.
Jack Colgrave kicked two goals for the Bulldogs while Luke McCarty and Olly Woodcock-Davis were in their best players.
Scottsdale have stayed in the hunt for a finals spot with an impressive comeback against the higher-placed George Town 7.9 (51) to 5.11 (41).
After going goalless in the opening term and trailing by three points at the main break, the Magpies delivered a stirring second half performance in tricky conditions. Scottsdale added three goals to one in the half as the Saints paid for their inaccuracy.
Matthew Taylor kicked two goals for the Magpies while Elliot Tyson and Mitchell Bennett were named in the best players. Brady Gee headlined five individual goal-kickers for the Saints while Dylan Baker and Sam Cooke were among their best players.
Sam Borlini and Matthew Dennis led the way for Bracknell as they accounted for the last-placed Deloraine 14.9 (93) to 4.5 (30).
Two scoreless terms in the second and third quarters from the Roos were the key to victory Bracknell. The visitors motored away in the second half kicking eight goals to one.
Usually found in defence, Borlini showcased his exploits in attack with six goals while Matthew Dennis continued his stellar season with five majors.
"We had a different role for Sam, he's been playing back most of the year but we had a role for him up forward and he was exceptional, we know we can play him on the wing, middle, forward or back and he was on fire," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
"I thought [Robinson] did a really good job on Dornauf ... we knew Doranuf would play deep for the majority of the game so we gave Brodie the opportunity to play on him and he was one of our best players."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
