The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA Premier Division: Archie Wilkinson, Hamish Leedham lead Hillwood past Bridgenorth in round 13

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 9 2022 - 10:48am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER OF THE FLOCK: Billy Jack was one of Bridgenorth's best performed players against Hillwood on Saturday. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Hillwood sent a message to the rest of the premier division against Bridgenorth as they proved there was still some fight left in the Sharks during their 12.10 (82) to 11.7 (73) win.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.