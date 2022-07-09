In the first leg of the Greater Northern League's Kick Cancer Cup the Suns women came out 7-0 victors over South Burnie in stark contrast to their last outing.
Doubles to Hayley Johns and Megan Boston led the way for their five individual scorers, with Lauren Buchanan controlling the play from the back half as they played an excellent team game. The Hawks held the Suns to only one goal in the second half, while club stalwarts Mel Scolyer and Jodie Lancaster were strong through the middle with Bridget Murfet creating trouble up forward.
Queechy welcomed Izzie McRobbie back with a hat-trick in their 5-0 win over Marians.
Captain Allie Robertson led the play from the back, while Millie Smith and Josie Kremerskothen chipped in with singles. Marians' defensive duo of Petrina Birtwhistle and keeper Ashley Murphy toiled hard to stem Queechy's attacking flow.
West Devonport showed their attacking strength in an 8-0 showing against Smithton. With a hat-trick to Caitlin French they were dominant all day, with Madison Clark creating chances through the midfield and also scoring a double. Smithton's keeper Monique Kidman was named best-on as she made countless saves, ably assisted by Leah House and Harriet Perry.
In the second leg of the cup, the Suns men solidified the result, going top of the ladder with a 6-0 win over a dogged South Burnie.
Callum Dubbeld bagged four, while Al McBain and Sam Phillips made plenty of excellent tackles at the back. Jarrod Bomford in the Hawks net was solid as ever, assisted by Jayden Taylor, with Jordan Dart looking dangerous in the forward line. The Suns won the cup with an aggregate score of 13-0.
Launceston City came out 4-2 winners against Tamar Churinga under lights. The Tigers' Beau Cornelius had a field day with all four goals and best on ground, while Jayden Pearson controlled play from the half line in a run on the field. Tamar worked hard across the park with Rohan John and Ben Grose creating their attacking chances, and John adding another goal to his tally.
Burnie Baptist ground out a 2-0 win over West Devonport, with the Dragons putting on an excellent defensive display. Dragons' keeper Zac King, along with defenders Jack Pease and Mick Williams frustrated the Baptist forwards and kept the game goalless at half-time. Jake Wolfe and Paul Badcock opened up opportunities for Baptist strikers, and were rewarded through Matt Selby and Corey Bigger.
Queechy fought out a 6-0 win over Marians with a double including a stroke to Khan Riley. Siebe van Orschott created plenty of opportunities up front, while Caleb Lawson led the Penguins from the back. Marians' Iain Cameron had plenty of work to do at the back while Alexander Walter toiled hard.
