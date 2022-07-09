The Northern Hawks marked their return to the Silverdome with a comfortable win against Devon 66-29 to maintain their stranglehold on top spot.
Last season's grand finalists delighted the home supporters from the opening quarter as they soared to a 17-9 scoreline at the first break.
As opposition teams would know well by this stage of the season, the Hawks built their lead off the back of intense pressure at the defensive end. It was led by Gemma Poke and Tessa Coote, as the pair forced the visitors into several turnovers.
The Hawks had already claimed wins over Devon twice in the TNL but wanted to add a third triumph as they put their foot to the floor in the second term.
The combination of Ash Mawer and Courtney Treloar in the attacking circle was locked in for the Hawks during the second quarter as they added 21 goals to seven with quality passing from Danni Pickett and later Kendall Jones to establish their match-winning buffer.
Devon's ball movement continued to be stifled in the third and fourth terms as their attacking circle lacked opportunities. The visitors added 13 goals in comparison to the home side's 28 as the lead grew at every interval.
Lynette Childs continued to stake her claim as this season's best recruit with her versatility helping the Hawks' rolling subs across the game.
Childs created a few interceptions in goal defence before highlighting her vision in centre during the final term to help shift the Hawks through the mid-court into attack.
The victory ensures the Hawks will remain in top spot regardless of what happens in next weekend's double-header at the Silverdome where they face Arrows and Cripps.
It also sets up the possibility of the Hawks completing an unbeaten roster season in opens if they manage to secure wins over their Southern opponents next weekend.
In the curtain-raiser, the Hawks' 19-and-unders were beaten by a stronger Devon outfit as the North-West Coast side won 54-37.
The win allowed Devon to consolidate second place while the Hawks are behind the North-West Coast outfit in fifth place with six wins in the campaign.
Sports reporter at The Examiner.
