Launceston house prices fall as interest rates rise

Christopher Milne was "King of Civic Square", a community leader who took all who came across his path under his wing and a man whom people gravitated towards.
He was also one of a growing number of Launceston's homeless. He had no castle, but was described as a selfless, kind king of the streets. Through a complicated array of factors, Mr Milne was failed by a system designed to help him - through no fault of the many kind, giving and generous people who work within that system.
Mr Milne died on the streets of Launceston's CBD after suffering a medical condition. Still, despite his various stints at the LGH and the tireless advocating by his mother, no service provider could find a home for Mr Milne.
He, as is the case for most homeless people, was homeless due to a complex set of circumstances. But he refused to leave and live with his family in Queensland.
Various social services do their best every single day to support people who are in hard times. The Examiner supports four of them yearly through its dual appeals, the Winter Relief Appeal and the Empty Stocking Appeal.
But sometimes, that system allows people to fall through the cracks like Mr Milne, who shouldn't have had to die on the street. However, his death will not be in vain because it is a stark reminder of why The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal exists and why it's so important the community support it. Despite it being a tragedy, amplifying stories like Mr Milne's shows the stark reality some people face and even despite the best efforts, horrible things can happen.
It also is a reminder we all need to keep improving. Keep an open mind when understanding the circumstances of those doing it tough. And to review the system that exists to ensure fewer people fall through the cracks. No one is perfect, and no system or support network is without fault.
If we continue to strive for improvement and keep people like Mr Milne at the forefront of our minds, we can make this community a better place. That's why The Examiner wants to thank those who have already donated to the Winter Relief Appeal, which has helped us reach half of our target with almost two months left to go.
But also to implore everyone to dig deep to donate to the appeal. This year, The Examiner has chosen to shine a light on homelessness and showcase the work our charity partners do daily.
Please consider donating. Every cent counts.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
