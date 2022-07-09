A scanning of the internet reveals some considerable doubt about how the location has come to be known as La Planche des Belle Filles but the riders in Friday's stage of Le Tour de France were left in no doubt what getting there meant.
Quite simply it was a brute of a climb - not long but brutal. Not that any of them should have been in any doubt when they set out 176km and just under four hours earlier from Tomblaine in north-eastern France.
The ascent to the plateau has only been a regular part of the 100 plus year-old event for just over a decade but in 2022 there was a twist - and there was a pretty clear hint of its significance when "Super" was squeezed in between the "La" and the "Planche" to the name of the stage finish.
In reality this translated to gradients in the closing couple of kilometres of 20 and 24 degrees and with the bitumen converted to fine gravel - almost sand - to make it that little bit more challenging. Only 500 metres but ...
Anyone watching had to feel for the German rider Lennard Kamna - the last man grinding on alone towards the finish line after one-by-one the last of his six companions in an originally 11-strong breakaway, including Australia Luke Durbridge, succumbed to the ferociousness of the climb's last seven kilometres.
We get used to these guys riding at incredible speed relative to whatever landscape is presented to them. But Kamna's last kilometre was taking forever - ultimately around five minutes.
And in the end his efforts to stand atop of the day's podium were dashed with the finish gantry in sight by the increasingly dominant Slovenian Tadej Pogacar and Dane Jonas Vingegaard sweeping by. Perhaps no real surprise there - after all they were the top two when the 2021 Tour ended, now as always, on Les Champs Elysees.
In the end, there was not even the third spot on the dais for the day for the gallant 25-year-old German as another Slovene, Primoz Roglic, passed with just metres to go. Kamna tied up for only 75 metres of the trip but enough to deny him anything - except huge respect.
But what happened after that gantry said much more.
Exhausted riders were coming to a halt without even the energy to release their feet from the pedals and touch down.
Support personnel had clearly worked out that this was going to be likely and were ready, willing and able to catch both rider and bicycle as they inevitably tilted towards them.
Some may think it's an odd observation to make but for me this was a really good sign for cycling. The messaging was clear - for it meant there was no special assistance to get there as may sadly have been the case in the past.
There are two further things worth noting. Despite the special challenges of the closing kilometres of the stage, whilst it was the first category one climb of this year's Tour - it was that only - falling short of the requirements to be in the top cohort of ascents known as "Hors Categorie" and scoring only half the number of King of the Mountains points for the stage winner.
Even more noteworthy perhaps is that "La Super Planche" is not done yet in 2022.
It will host the eighth and final stage of the Tour de France Femme. It will be shorter in length than Friday's men's stage but will include an additional climb before the final ascent.
No gender discrimination in this particular regard.
But back in closing to the confusion about the location name of the stage finish. Most likely - while the direct translation means "the Board of the Beautiful Girls" - it's all a bit of a misunderstanding, which is probably not all that surprising.
Seems to be a Chinese Whispers incident in France over a couple of centuries which perhaps started out as referencing some alluring local beech trees.
An alternate version suggests a tale of local young women taking refuge in the hills from marauding Swedish invaders during the 1600s.
Regardless of its derivation, it's surely one of those sporting locational names that will get remembered - alongside Kamna's unfulfilled valour.
