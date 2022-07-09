The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

La Planche des Belle Filles breathes life into Tour de France

By Brian Roe
Updated July 9 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPHILL TASK: Riders show the daunting gradient up La Planche des Belle Filles in north-eastern France in Friday's Tour de France stage. Picture: Twitter

A scanning of the internet reveals some considerable doubt about how the location has come to be known as La Planche des Belle Filles but the riders in Friday's stage of Le Tour de France were left in no doubt what getting there meant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.