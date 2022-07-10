The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

"A matter of urgency": Bridget Archer wants COVID-19 support payments back

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
July 10 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridget Archer calls for COVID payments

Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer has called on the federal government to bring back COVID-19 support payments for those unable to work due to the illness.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.