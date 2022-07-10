Bridget Archer calls for COVID payments

Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer has called on the federal government to bring back COVID-19 support payments for those unable to work due to the illness.
Ms Archer said with a third Omicron wave travelling across the country people would continue to suffer from a loss of income due to isolation requirements or severe illness.
She said the rise in cost of living pressures would put "unbearable and unnecessary" financial pressure on Tasmanians who faced a loss of income, and that the Labor government should reinstate the payments "as a matter of urgency".
The calls come as Tasmania continues to record over a thousand new cases of the virus daily, with over 2000 active cases in the state's North region.
The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee warned over the weekend that the introduction of more infectious Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 would result in another wave of infections across the country.
