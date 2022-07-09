A 73-year-old life-long outdoorsman is one week into his journey across both land and water from Devonport to Hobart.
Adventure activity instructor Paul Grigg decided to undertake the grueling feat in an attempt to raise funds used to support people affected by dementia.
"Both male and females, some who are old, but others who are even as young as their 40s, suffer from this debilitating condition," he said.
"It not only affects the individual, but has a profound effect on family and friends causing heartache and a huge financial and emotional burden."
Mr Grigg starting walking from Devonport on Saturday, July 2, before reaching his first stop at Greens Beach.
On Monday, he collected a sea kayak and started paddling with the tide to Launceston, a process that took two days due to changes in tidal direction.
From there he followed the direction of the Midland Highway, and by midday on Saturday he had reached Symmons Plains on the way to his next destination - Bridgewater.
Mr Grigg said he then planned to jump back into a sea kayak to finish the final leg of his 300-kilometre journey, which would see him end up at the Hobart Constitution Dock on Sunday, July 17.
"In terms of energy I'm feeling pretty good so far, but by the end of each day I'm ready to crawl into my tent for the night," he said.
To help Mr Grigg reach his $5000 fundraising goal, visit www.fundraising.dementia.org.au/fundraisers/paulgrigg.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians.
