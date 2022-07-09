The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

73-year-old takes on mammoth walk from from Devonport to Hobart

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated July 9 2022 - 10:23am, first published 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEDICATED: Paul Grigg is walking from Launceston to Hobart and plans to walk across China next year. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A 73-year-old life-long outdoorsman is one week into his journey across both land and water from Devonport to Hobart.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.