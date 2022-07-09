Peak tourism body backs healthcare workers with holiday initiative

Health and aged care workers have been offered a new support initiative by the state's peak tourism body, after a prolonged strain on the healthcare sector caused by the pandemic.
The Tourism Industry Council Tasmania announced on Saturday its 'Take A Break On Us' initiative, which would offer discounted access to accommodation, tours, and attractions on a first-come, first-served basis.
TICT chief executive Luke Martin said the initiative, available from August 1 to September 14, was a way of acknowledging health and aged care workers after the pressure and "relentless demand" on services caused by COVID-19.
"The best way our industry can say 'thanks' to these people, is to encourage them to try and take a break," Mr Martin said.
Health and Community Services Union Tasmania assistant secretary Lucas Digney said after the challenging working conditions the sector faced during COVID, any form of relief or support provided to their members was welcome.
"[Good news] has been few and far between for health and aged care," Mr Digney said.
"So something like this gives workers access to an affordable holiday - particularly in their home state - that can take some pressure off what they're facing."
He said as recently as last Friday, members had spoken to the union about the difficulty in securing time off work, and that understaffing issues in the sector were an "abiding challenge".
However, Mr Digney said the TICT had promised flexibility to workers in securing access to the initiative's discounts.
The discounts will be available to nurses, allied health professionals, carers, paramedics, doctors, orderlies, cleaners, and health administrators who can provide workplace ID or an AHPRA certificate.
Mr Martin also flagged the possibility of extending the initiative to teachers, childcare workers and those in the education sector.
"Obviously, there is a challenge around school terms and our busy holidays, but I will reach out to the Australian Education Union over coming weeks about a model that might work for our educators," he said.
