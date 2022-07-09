Tarkine mine hearing set for mid July

On Friday afternoon, counsel for the federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek informed the Federal Court Ms Plibersek would decide by July 31 on the previous Liberal government's approval for MMG to begin drilling operations in the Tarkine.
The outcome of the case between the Bob Brown Foundation and the Environment Minister will be decided in federal court over two days, July 19 and July 20.
In June, a lawyer for Ms Plibersek, Kim Pham said whether or not Ms Plibersek set aside or supported the decision made by the former Environment Minister Sussan Ley, the court hearings would be moot regardless.
On July 1, the Federal Court ruled the movement of machinery and other equipment on existing roads and tracks were not permitted within the 15-metre exclusion zones referred to in the undertaking.
Bob Brown alleges the mining company took light and heavy vehicles through exclusion zones required to be set aside to protect Tasmanian masked owls after the federal court orders were made.
Mr Brown says that Ms Plibersek should direct MMG to dispose of its acid waste outside the Tarkine, before July 19 and that it would remove the need for the court hearing.
"However, after the Albanese government's approvals of the giant Scarborough gas project and the Gelorup highway corridor through rare-species-rich habitat in Western Australia, there is no guarantee the minister will stand by the Tasmanian rainforest environment either," Mr Brown said.
"Minister Plibersek is in communication with MMG but has ignored communications with BBF on the Tarkine issue. This week MMG took heavy machinery in and out of the contentious area. Two more BBF forest defenders were arrested while Plibersek said nothing," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
