COVID-19 reinfection period reduced by two months

The reinfection period for people who test positive for COVID has been reduced from 12 weeks to 28 days.
According to the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in Tasmania and across Australia, and are more transmissible and have a greater resilience to immunity
A statement from AHHPC read that without increased community and public health actions, the new wave may be similar to that experienced during the BA.1 wave in January this year.
"BA.4 and BA.5 are associated with increased immune escape and we are likely to see rates of reinfection rise among those who have previously been infected with an earlier COVID-19 variant and those who are up to date with their vaccination," it read.
"Given reinfections may occur as early as 28 days after recovery from a previous COVID-19 infection, the AHPPC advises that the reinfection period be reduced from 12 weeks to 28 days.
"People who test positive to COVID-19 more than 28 days after ending isolation due to previous infection should be reported and managed as new cases.
"The AHPPC reiterates the shared responsibility of individuals, employers and governments in minimising the impact of COVID-19," they said.
According to the AHPPC new wave of COVID infections driven by the Omicron sub variants are expected to lead to a "substantial increase in infections, hospitalisaions and deaths".
Acting State Health Commander Professor Tony Lawler said Tasmania was experiencing a new wave of infections due to the more transmissable variants.
"This means people who have symptoms of COVID-19 more than 28 days after they have been released from isolation following their previous COVID-19 infection should stay at home, get tested and must remain at home for at least 7 days if they test positive. This includes people who are up to date on their vaccinations," Professor Lawler said.
"The Department of Health has well established and effective escalation plans in place to ensure we are able to manage periods of increased demand and able to continue delivering essential health services to Tasmanians who need them.
"As part of this year's winter strategy, the Department has also implemented a range of additional measures to mitigate the combined impact of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses through the winter months.
"We have maintained increased bed capacity in our hospitals established to respond to COVID-19 and invested in hospital avoidance strategies to provide care and support for people in the community in partnership with Primary Care.
"This includes the successful COVID@home program, which has expanded to become "COVID@homeplus" and is currently providing remote care and support to patients who are at greater risk from influenza or influenza-like illnesses," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
