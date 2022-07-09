Book bonanza brings busy business to Launceston City Mission

Thousands of literary enthusiasts poured into the Door of Hope's Launceston Conference Centre on Saturday for the second day of City Mission's annual Bookfest.
The event began at 9am, and an hour later hundreds of eager readers had already crammed themselves between stalls overflowing with a range of second-hand books.
Bookfest's project manager Jeremy Van Engen said he had never seen the event that busy so early.
"In recent years our peak trading has been just before lunch, so how manic this morning has been really caught us by surprise, but it illustrates how well received the event is here," he said.
"It hasn't shown any signs of easing up either, in fact, even more people seem to be flowing in, so we've had to scramble for more baskets and trollies to help everyone carry their loads."
Mr Van Engen said a perceived increase in the appetite for children and fiction books meant the event was well on its way to equalling or even surpassing previous fundraising records.
Mother of two Hannah Nobes said she read to both her daughters every night.
She believed books were a crucial part of a child's development, particularly in enhancing their education, by introducing them to new ideas, as well as improving their imaginations.
"My eldest is six now and she reads so well that she's able to lay in bed on her own and read her little novels to herself," she said.
"She also reads to her one-year-old sister quite often, which is really cute and great bonding too."
Ms Nobes said the low price of the books on offer at the event was one of its more appealing aspects, particularly to people from young families who would prefer to pay $2 for a book, rather than $30 for something brand-new.
It was hard to find a spot to stand in the fiction section of the event as people rummaged through the extensive collection looking for the name of their favourite authors.
West Launceston resident Rosemary Humphries managed to wiggle her way to the front of the pack where she began to search for fictional novels based loosely on real historical occurrences.
"I like stories better when there's a little bit of truth about them, but the authors do seem to make it all sound a bit more exciting when they apply a fictional twist," she said.
"I like stories based in olden times, like fiction set in the second world war, or even in the 1800s, because it's something I don't know about, and is a life I haven't lived, so I essentially get to put my feet in the shoes of someone else for a moment."
The non-fiction area was busy as well, especially the autobiographical and biographical section, in which Matthias Atkinson was searching for content about former US presidents.
"I'm going over to America next year on a family trip, so I thought I should do some research on the nation's history, and what better place to start than with the men that have played integral roles in its progression over the years," he said.
"I picked up one on Eisenhower, - who served as the 34th president of the United States from 1953 to 1961- so I'm pretty happy with that."
In addition to the event held at Door of Hope, an auxiliary location at the new Ulverstone Mission Shop on the North-West Coast was also utilized.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
