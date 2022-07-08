The National Automobile Museum of Tasmania has welcomed 13 French vehicles to its main exhibition room this month.
Running until September, the museum's Automobile de France exhibition will show off a range of collectible French cars dating from 1905 to 2004.
The oldest car on show belongs to life-long car enthusiast Chester McKaige.
His 1905 Darracqat 8 HP is one of two left in existence.
"Out of all 10 of my cars, it is the oldest and the most reliable," he said.
"I know every nut and bolt in that car."
Mr Mckaige said he purchased the vehicle from Tailem Bend in South Australia.
"Its engine was being used to drive the generator in the town's picture theatre," he said.
"The rest of the car was left rotting in a paddock."
Mr Mckaige said after purchasing the car and the remaining parts, he decided to rebuild it.
"I gave it new life," he said.
Another of Mr Mckaige's vehicles is also set to be on show at the exhibition.
His 1927 Delage was found at a tip in Melbourne in chassis form, before he bought it in 2010.
Mr Mckaige then commissioned a body works business in Melbourne to build the vehicle based on designs he made to perfectly suit his size and preferences.
"This model was very popular in France, and a lot of them made their way over to Australia," he said.
"It still drives well, as it's an old touring car, so it's ideal for Tasmanian roads."
NAMT manager Phil Costello said one of the stand-out cars on show was a 1973 Citroen DS23 that won the 1974 world rally championship.
"That rally went for 18,000 miles, about 70 cars entered it, 19 finished, and this car won," he said.
"So the car has a pretty epic tale and it's quite unusual that it's ended up in Tasmania."
Museum assistant Finn Bosworth said it was a privilege to be able to work around vehicles that had been maintained to a such a high standard.
"I encourage every car enthusiast in the area to come down, and even people who aren't interested in cars would benefit from having a look, so they could appreciate the work that has gone into these vehicles."
