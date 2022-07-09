Tasmanian cyclist Nicole Frain will get to display her national road race champion colours in the highly-anticipated inaugural Tour de France Femmes.
A dream season has seen the Launceston-born rider secure a timely mid-season transfer to Dutch UCI Women's Continental team ParkHotel Valkenburg which instantly opened a door to one of the biggest races in women's cycling history.
"It's a really good step in my career," Frain told The Examiner from Europe.
"The team get a start at the Tour de France Femmes - the first ever year this has run - so it's pretty cool to be a part of history."
The 29-year-old's career has taken off this season, sparked by her victory in the elite women's national road race in Ballarat in January.
Frain has signed an 18-month contract with Parkhotel Valkenburg after a series of strong performances with Australian team Roxsolt Liv SRAM.
The opportunity to race full-time in Europe followed a hectic schedule across Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany which culminated in a top-10 finish at the Thuringen Ladies Tour in May.
"It was always my goal to try and step into a European team this year, and after nationals that also became even more of a focus," Frain told AusCycling.
"Plus, the opportunity to come over here with Roxsolt and get some racing in and a chance to show off the jersey.
"I'm really excited to be able to stay here and have more opportunities in some big races which can often be the harder part for Australian-based teams coming over - competing for those big race starts against the European-based teams. Given the contract is for 2023 as well I will have plenty of opportunities to develop, improve and hopefully get results for the team."
Frain, who has been riding at UCI level since 2021, had two greats of Australian cycling to thank for her opportunity.
"Peta (Mullens - Roxsolt Liv SRAM director/rider) always knew that was my goal and supported that for me when I came onboard with Roxsolt.
"I always hoped to be staying here for the rest of the year in Europe if it all worked out, which it has.
"After some good races and results, my manager Annette Edmondson got in contact with the team and we went from there."
Mullens was a national road, mountain bike and cyclocross champion while Edmondson won three world and two Commonwealth titles plus an Olympic bronze medal on the track.
The first edition of the Tour de France Femmes will run between July 24 and 31, beginning in Paris and finishing at La Super Planche des Belles Filles, the daunting climb in the Vosges Mountains which featured in the men's race on Friday.
"I didn't expect to get a start in it, knowing that I'm coming on late into a team of really strong girls," Frain said.
"But I knew it was a chance especially after I raced strong at Lotto Thuringen, so I kept training with that goal in mind until they made the team selection - so I was pretty happy to get the call to say I was starting that's for sure.
I can race well and just learn a lot through the process. Plus, doing so in the national champion kit - it's really special- Nicole Frain
"I got to start the first Paris-Roubaix last year (with TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) also so I know I'm super lucky with these opportunities and hope I can race well and just learn a lot through the process.
"Plus, doing so in the national champion kit - it's really special."
Frain said she owed much to the Roxsolt Liv SRAM culture of nurturing women's cycling in Australia.
"I have loved the people I have met at Roxsolt. I have made friends I will always have and of course, I also have loved the fact I won the national jersey with them.
"I can forever be thankful for the belief they put in me to win that green and gold title earlier this year."
Frain may not be the only Tasmanian in the eight-stage tour with Perth's Georgia Baker a chance to be selected by Team BikeExchange-Jayco.
The 27-year-old is building up form ahead of a return to the track for her second Commonwealth Games at the end of this month.
Baker has also had an excellent European road season, winning the second stage of the Thuringen Ladies Tour as one of eight top-10 finishes across Spain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.
Baker was playing a key role in the Giro d'Italia Donne, securing a second place in the prologue, but was forced to withdraw after stage seven as a close contact with teammate Amanda Spratt who tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Exeter's Catelyn Turner is leading the Tasmanian charge at the Tour of the Tropics in the National Road Series this week.
Representing Sydney Uni-Staminade, Turner is among the young riders at the Queensland tour which began on Friday and finished on Sunday.
Turner and Frain were both time trial silver medallists on home soil when the Oceania Road Cycling Championships were held in Tasmania in 2019.
Launceston's Sam McKee and Burnie duo Will Eaves and Campbell Palmer contested the under-19 event.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
