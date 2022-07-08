Old Launcestonians' senior team will have a father-son duo in action on Saturday at Invermay Park.
OLs take on UTAS Lions at 1.30pm in round 14 of NTFA division one.
Tom Hall, 16, will play alongside his dad Danny in their first official match together.
"It'll be great to play with him because I didn't really expect it to be honest," he said.
"It's pretty cool to get a game alongside my dad."
Tom, who played juniors at Prospect and North Launceston, has been enjoying his first season with OLs in the reserves.
Rather than play under-18s, he decided to join his dad at OLs.
The hard-running youngster wants to enjoy the experience and keep improving.
Tom, a Launceston College student, grew up watching his dad play for Bridgenorth, Prospect and OLs.
Danny, who is in his fifth season at the club, said playing seniors together was a goal they had set themselves this year.
"It's something we've talked about for a long time but we were never really sure if it was going to happen," he said.
"I've been lucky enough to stay injury-free for us to get this chance so it's very exciting."
Danny, who plays ruck and half-back, said Tom was also shaping up as a key-position player.
"He's gone past me in height in the last 12 months or so. He's definitely got the height of a ruckman."
It'll be a proud moment for Danny to run onto the ground with his son.
"Tom's pretty much been around footy since birth," he said.
"When I was at Bridgenorth, he used to come along to all the games and everything and I'd have a kick with him before the game, in between, and afterwards.
"To actually get to this point now and be lucky enough to (play together) is really exciting."
He hopes Tom soaks up the experience and enjoys it.
Danny said Tom is well known to the playing group already because he was a boundary umpire for about eight years.
"So he's always been there while I've been playing and that's where he's got to know the boys at OLs so well," he said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
