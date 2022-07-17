The Examiner
Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone floats proposal to save Studentworks

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
July 17 2022 - 1:30am
Business owners line up to support Studentworks, but there's one catch

An industry-led plan to save Studentworks was hatched between the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone and the board, but was abandoned after a decision to close the facility was announced.

