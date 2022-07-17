Business owners line up to support Studentworks, but there's one catch

An industry-led plan to save Studentworks was hatched between the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone and the board, but was abandoned after a decision to close the facility was announced.
However, Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone chief executive Susie Bower said she wanted to put her proposal back on the table, but it required crucial support from the Education Department to proceed.
"We had been working on a plan for Studentworks to connect the students with our businesses, but we stopped it when we heard the decision had been made to close," she said.
"We thought the decision [to close Studentworks] had been made, but with the recent comments by the Education Minister [Roger Jaensch] we stand ready to fulfill the commitments we made with the board," she said.
Ms Bower, who was a Liberal candidate for Lyons at the recent federal election, said BBAMZ felt Studentworks had a bright future and played a crucial role, particularly for students who were practically minded, and those from regional areas.
She said BBAMZ wanted to partner with Studentworks to provide funding and support, along with pathways to employment with businesses connected to the zone.
"We see great value to what they [Studentworks] do...we're happy to be part of the solution."
However, Ms Bower said it required the tick of approval from the Education Department, which she was planning to seek.
"We can see the potential in this model, but it can't work without the support of the Education Department. We need to get the support of the DoE so we can access the students."
Ms Bower said BBAMZ would not support a model that required industry to take over the organisation, but required a true partnership.
Mr Jaensch said this week that Studentworks had a future and the Education Department would be reviewing its operation over the next six months. This follows the revelation of decision that the DoE would withdraw a teacher position from the centre.
Studentworks is 40 years old and was started by Launceston woman Marjorie Knox. It provides work readiness and work experience programs for at-risk students, who were disengaged with traditional education.
Ms Bower said she'd heard the example of a student at Studentworks who, at their traditional school, had only reached 14 per cent attendance.
At Studentworks that had grown to about 85 per cent.
"What happens to them if Studentworks is no longer around?"
She said the plan would help address a crucial workforce shortage, but would also expand to cater for "practically-minded students" not just those who are at risk and disengaged.
An Education Department spokesperson said it would "consider all proposals" regarding the future of Studentworks.
However it did not confirm if it had been working specifically on this one, nor if it would commit to supporting the proposal on the table by BBAMZ.
"The Department of Education is working with the Board to determine how Studentworks can continue to evolve and support Launceston's young people into the future," they said.
"This includes ensuring Studentworks provides participants with educational and training outcomes that complement the broader curriculum."
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
