The Northern Hawks will put their unbeaten mantle on the line in front of their home crowd when they welcome Devon on Saturday.
The ladder leaders return to the Silverdome after last weekend's bye to face Devon, who they have accounted for twice this season.
While the stage will be set in Launceston for round 19 as the Hawks embark on their final three games of the roster season, club captain Danni Pickett believes the contest could be closer than their past encounters suggest.
"I think Devon can be really competitive and we've just been able to be competitive a little bit longer than them so far," she said.
"Hopefully they bring four quarters of really good netball, that's certainly what we're looking forward to and we've certainly played a good brand against them in the past so we'll be looking to do that again."
With only the Devon fixture plus a Silverdome double-header remaining in the roster season for the Hawks, the games represent an important tune-up for finals.
With the rest of their games at home for the remainder of the scheduled season, Pickett believes the Hawks' have the ideal run into the season's most important phase.
"We're really excited to hit the court in front of a home crowd and really try and get some momentum heading into finals and to start refining how we want to play heading into the finals series," she said.
"We're really lucky to come up against three quality sides in our last three rounds. That certainly gives us the opportunity to go out there and refine what we want and carry the momentum forward."
The Tasmanian Netball League will also turn red and blue in round 19 as the league supports SpeakUp and Stay Chatty in support of positive conversations around mental health.
The Hawks' 19-and-unders will play in the curtain-raiser against Devon's 19-and-unders at 1pm on Saturday at the Silverdome while the opens' fixture will take place at 2.30pm.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
