The Tasmanian government takes an average of 506 days to resolve civil claims relating to child abuse in state-run institutional settings, with its position as a "model litigant" coming under questioning.
The figure was provided by Department of Justice secretary Ginna Webster as part of the Commission of Inquiry on Friday.
Prior to 2018 when limitation periods were abolished, the government rarely engaged in civil claims, with victims instead having to access the redress scheme which has a cap of $150,000 - far lower than most successful civil suits.
After then, the government's approach was described as "aggressive" by lawyer Angela Sdrinis, who has brought a range of cases forward in relation to Ashley Youth Detention Centre and the Education Department. This started to change last year when more cases were being resolved, but delays appear to still be occurring.
Assistant Solicitor-General Paul Turner SC - who represents the state in such cases - was questioned about the timeframe, and whether this showed such claims were not being settled early.
"An assessment has to be made about liability, an assessment has to be made about damages, and we are entirely reliant upon others to provide information that is necessary to particularly make the assessment about liability," he said.
Recent criticism has been made about the government still claiming privilege over psychiatric and psychological reports that it requests victims undergo as part of their claims. It means they don't have access to these reports.
Mr Turner said this was recently discussed within the Office of the Solicitor-General.
"There was lively debate within the office about that very issue. It was resolved by the former Solicitor-General making a call on that," he said.
The ultimate position was that the government would provide the reports to the person in certain circumstances if they were favourable to "the interests of the state".
Commissioner Robert Benjamin SC questioned how the government could claim to be a model litigant - meaning its moral approach must be "impeccable" in such cases - while refusing access to such documentation.
"That plaintiff has ... exposed whole history of the abuse, the impact of the trauma, and they're told by the state, the state of Tasmania, through ... the Solicitor-General's office that you can't have it, it's none of your business," he said.
"That can hardly be trauma informed, can it?"
Mr Turner said it would be further discussed with Solicitor-General Sarah Kay SC going forward.
He said the office and its staff were always in delicate positions in regards to civil claims.
"There is a binary choice: go down a pathway of national redress to which the state signed up, or go down the pathway of litigation," Mr Turner said.
"And so, we are doing the best we can. Is it perfect? I don't think so. Have we learned from things? Yes, we have."
The Solicitor-General confirmed departments have the ability to move employees from one location to another without the office's legal advice. The office also does not make decisions, but gives legal "parameters" to decision-makers such as government ministers.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
