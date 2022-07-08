Launceston Competitions are back in the spotlight as students from across the region strut their stuff on the Princess Theatre stage.
Across contemporary, jazz, and tap, students will perform in the nation's fourth oldest Eisteddfod for the theatrical dance categories.
Competitions vice president Louise Peters said the event, now in its 120th year, was an opportunity to showcase student talent in a celebratory and non-judgmental way.
But Ms Peters said the calibre of talent that the event churned out year after year spoke to the talent and standard of Launceston's performing arts community.
"It springboards quite a few people to do bigger and better things with national and even international careers," she said.
"We've had quite a few of the judges say they've seen things in these competitions that they haven't seen in other eisteddfods".
For Launceston Competitions secretary Margaret East, to have the event run without restrictions was something to be grateful for.
"We're grateful for the support and the flexibility of Theatre North in the actual running of the Competitions," Ms East said.
"We've had many dancing adjudicators from the mainland that have said the children here don't realise how lucky they are to perform in a real theatre like this, when so many eisteddfods are held in school halls".
The performances will run from July 8 until July 16, and will be adjudicated by Jeff McCormack.
