Junior Sports Awards: Swim club grateful for coach's contribution

The South Esk Swimming Club board have nominated John Pugh for the Ricky Ponting Service to Sport Shield which recognises volunteers as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
He was nominated due to his commitment and dedication to voluntary coaching South Esk junior swimmers.
The 84-year-old was also praised for his outstanding contribution to junior sport in Northern Tasmania.
Pugh, an accredited development coach (bronze licence), has been associated with swimming for most of his life - as a swimmer, parent of swimmers, coach and administrator.
He currently coaches South Esk swimmers aged 10 to 17 years three mornings per week at the Launceston Aquatic Centre.
His voluntary contribution to South Esk has extended more than a decade and is valuable to the club and swimmers who benefit from his knowledge, experience and time.
Pugh cheerfully welcomes swimmers to the pool at 6am each Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the 90-minute sessions year-round.
He was lauded for being passionate about swimming and dedicated to developing young swimmers' skills and fitness to improve their swimming at all levels of participation.
Pugh's swimming accolades have been recorded in The Examiner across the years.
In 2003, he took nine-and-a-half minutes off the state 1500-metre record, in the 65-69 year age group, at the long-distance championships.
He also wiped two seconds of the national record.
That success came after his six gold and a silver at the national championships in Perth, WA in 2003.
He also won five golds at the state championships in Hobart earlier that year.
Pugh, who was born in Zimbabwe, swam for his country at the South African championships.
In 2015, he had swum more than 10 million metres in Tasmanian waters since he started counting in 1991.
In 2018, Pugh claimed three records at the Masters Swimming Tasmania short course long distance championships in Launceston.
In 2019, he competed at the XVIII FINA world masters in Gwangju, South Korea.
According to Masters Swimming Tasmania he finished, sixth in the 800m, seventh in 100m, fifth in the 200m and sixth in the 400m freestyle and fourth in the 100m backstroke in the men's 80-84 category.
He claimed bronze in the open water men's 60-64 event at the 1998 world masters at Casablanca
Other Junior Sports Awards nominees so far this year are Deloraine footballer Ava Philpott, Launceston Aquatic Club's Steve Hanson, Mowbray Cricket Club's Jensen Smith, tenpin bowler Logan Ruffin and Newstead Athletics' Trinity Inall-Bejah.
Philpott, Smith and Hanson have been nominated for the rising star (12-14 years) categories.
Ruffin and Inall-Bejah are in the running for the athlete of the year (15-18 years) categories. Inall-Bejah, a sprinter, is this year's under-20 women's 100 and 200m state champion.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
