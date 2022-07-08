Potential new powers for the Integrity Commission, such as access to police databases and telecommunications data, are up for discussion, with the state government calling for public comment.
A report released this year by the Australian Institute argued the state's Integrity Commission was a toothless tiger, and one of the weakest anti-corruption watchdogs in the nation.
It was established in 2010 under Labor's David Bartlett government, and has never conducted a full investigation or hearing since its inception.
Issues surrounding its investigative powers, as well as adequate funding to carry out its job, remain.
A 2016 review by former chief justice William Cox made 55 recommendations,
Attorney-General Elise Archer said a majority of these have been accepted, in part or full.
She said some recommendations required further consideration and consultation.
"A first tranche of amendments to address several technical and other relatively straightforward matters passed Parliament in 2017," she said.
"Our government has progressed consideration of the remaining recommendations, noting the obvious disruption that has occurred across the last several years due to the pandemic."
Labor's Ella Haddad said the work was long overdue.
"The Liberals have had six years to implement the 55 recommendations from the Honourable William Cox AC, but in that time they have implemented just six," she said.
"This work is critical given the Australia Institute's report earlier this year that showed Tasmania's Integrity Commission is one of the weakest in the nation, receiving the second lowest funding per capita of all integrity bodies in the country."
A recommendation rejected by the government included extending misconduct within public office to include volunteers and officers exercising statutory functions or powers.
Other recommendations or items not accepted include legislative changes to allow the Integrity Commission to access appropriate Tasmania Police databases, and a suggestion to make it a criminal law enforcement agency so it could intercept phone data under Commonwealth law.
It has accepted a recommendation where witnesses compelled to give evidence to the Integrity Commission be given greater protections, including right to legal representation and not being made the subject of any adverse finding.
Ms Archer said consultation on potential reforms to the Integrity Commission was open until September.
"The discussion paper consultation process will inform the development of a draft Bill, which will also be released for further consultation."
She said development of the draft bill was ongoing.
