The school holidays have officially started and locals are encouraged to get and about to see what the region has to offer this winter.
Launceston Acting Mayor Danny Gibson said Launceston was the perfect school holiday destination for locals and visitors alike, boasting fun-filled attractions like Riverbend Park, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery and Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre.
"Launceston is often lauded as one of Australia's most family friendly cities and these school holidays are a perfect opportunity to explore some of what our city and region has to offer," Cr Gibson said.
"If you're into action and adventure and have a head for heights, Riverbend Park's feature attraction, the Sky Walk, is always a hit with the kids.
"But, if you're after something slower-paced, the beloved City Park train is operating every day of the school holidays, winding its way through one of the best municipal parks in the country.
"The ever popular Cataract Gorge has something for everyone, with a range of short walks, the Gorge Scenic Chairlift, a popular play-space and the historic Alexandra suspension bridge.
"The Queen Victoria Art Gallery is showcasing ArtStart 2022, featuring art from kindergarten to Grade 6 students from across Northern Tasmania.
"While many residents love Launceston in the winter time, with its cool, crisp mornings and clear sunny days, there are those that like to experience a more tropical climate - and you can find that at the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre where the temperature is always set at a balmy 28 degrees Celsius.
Cr Gibson said that as a designated UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Launceston was a diner's delight with some of the best restaurants, cafes and eateries in the entire State.
"During the school holidays, the popular Launceston Competitions are also on at the Princess Theatre, which provides plenty of activity for participants, and also affords parents an opportunity to enjoy some good old fashioned retail therapy in our CBD businesses," he said.
Families are also encouraged to head out to Ulverstone to visit The Hive, a major new cultural precinct boasting a host of exciting science and cultural attractions in an impressive architecturally designed building.
Ideal for Tasmanian tourists holidaying at home, Hive Tasmania is home to the largest dome planetarium in the State, Tasmania's only Science Centre and a dedicated art gallery.
"Just 1 hour and 20 minutes from Launceston, Hive Tasmania is perfect for a short trip or as the starting point for a longer stay in the North-West," said Central Coast Council Mayor Jan Bonde.
"Hive Tasmania is a great place to bring your children or grandchildren during the school holidays. We have loads of educational activities that are fun and interactive and children love it.
"And winter is also a perfect time to visit us: our many attractions are all indoors where it's nice and warm, and we have great coffee at our café."
Hive Tasmania - which was developed by Central Coast Council with funding from the Commonwealth and Tasmanian governments - officially opened in November 2021 with a focus on establishing it as the new home of culture and connection for the local community.
"Now we are sharing the North West's best kept secret with all of our fellow Tasmanians from the rest of the State, including in the North and North East," Mayor Bonde said.
"At Hive Tasmania visitors can travel through space and time and lose themselves in the wonders of art, science and history all under one roof."
"Our awe-inspiring Planetarium will take you on a journey through space while the inspirational Tasmanian Science Centre features interactive installations and local stories to celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) from across the region and Tasmania at large."
"Hive Tasmania has plenty to offer art-lovers and history buffs with the Ulverstone Museum and Art Gallery showcasing local artistic talent and revealing the successes and dramas of our region's past."
"Hive Tasmania is set to become a great addition to the adventuring itinerary of Tasmanian tourists with an unbelievable variety of things to do whether you're into science, art, history or culture."
"It really is a surprise package - an amazing science and culture centre in a stunning building in the heart of the small seaside town of Ulverstone," she said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
