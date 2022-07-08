Launceston residents will have the opportunity to help save the Great Barrier Reef later this year at a crucial fundraising event in the state's North.
On Sunday, October 16, thousands of participants from 21 locations across Australia and New Zealand are set to run simultaneously in the inaugural run4reef.
Advertisement
The initiative's Launceston event manager, Eliza Hesketh, said the synchronised runs were aimed at creating awareness and raising funds that would be used to develop reef restoration programs.
"The event is built on the understanding that the health and condition of the Great Barrier Reef is declining," she said.
"A lot of people these days are trying to live more sustainably and support climate initiatives, but unfortunately scientists have made it crystal clear that damage has already been done to what is one of the seven natural wonders of the world."
At each of the event's locations, large digital screens are scheduled to be located on site, streaming race updates from runs occurring on both sides of the ditch to help participants feel more connected to the global mission.
The runners are expected to traverse a distance of either one, five, or 10 kilometres in fun runs, with a special elite 10-kilometre run available for more competitive participants.
Race director and Olympian Steve Moneghetti said the international event stemmed from humble beginnings.
"We first started our Run for the Reef events locally in Port Douglas back in 2013 where we hosted a marathon festival with the local community but adding this larger cause to a simple run really resonated with people," he said.
"Running has been the fastest growing recreation in the last 10 years, mostly because it's so simple, and within this simplicity, we saw the potential to add in an action, a global climate action."
Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson said he and many other members of the council were very excited to hold one leg of the event in Launceston.
"We're just thrilled about being approached to be a host city and we look forward to encouraging our community to participate," he said.
"We know that climate change is certainly something that affects everyone, and our council has been taking proactive steps in that space by declaring a climate emergency and building our own sustainability action plan."
As of yesterday, Australians and New Zealanders were officially able to join the movement and sign up to participate in an event nearby.
For more information and to buy tickets visit run4reef.org.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.