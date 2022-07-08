The Examiner is now halfway to our Winter Relief Appeal target of $75,000 and there is still plenty of time to donate.
The biggest donation included in the $38,000 total so far has come from the Robert Ferguson Foundation, thanks to a $16,000 cheque. Mary Ferguson said the foundation had been donating to the cause for more than 40 years. "We like to contribute because the funds are spread across four charities to support people who are underprivileged or having financial problems. There are now a lot of people in our city who are experiencing difficulties," she said.
The appeal, now in its 64th year, supports the work of St Vincent de Paul Society, the Salvation Army, City Mission and the Launceston Benevolent Society.
To donate in person, visit our office in Cimitiere Street.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
