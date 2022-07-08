The biggest donation included in the $38,000 total so far has come from the Robert Ferguson Foundation, thanks to a $16,000 cheque. Mary Ferguson said the foundation had been donating to the cause for more than 40 years. "We like to contribute because the funds are spread across four charities to support people who are underprivileged or having financial problems. There are now a lot of people in our city who are experiencing difficulties," she said.