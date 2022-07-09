The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

Meander Valley moves into second position on NTFAW div one ladder

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated July 9 2022 - 10:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONTEST: South Launceston's Georgia Brain and George Town's Jill Fish compete for the ball at Youngtown Oval on Saturday. Picture: Paul Scambler

Meander Valley has moved into second place on the NTFAW division one ladder after securing a round 13 away victory against Deloraine on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.