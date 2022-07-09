Meander Valley has moved into second place on the NTFAW division one ladder after securing a round 13 away victory against Deloraine on Saturday.
The Sunettes are on a roll having won seven of their past eight games and have leapfrogged George Town.
Both teams are on 28 points but the Sunettes have a 192.78 percentage compared to the Saints' 117.81. George Town has also played one more game this season.
The improving Sunettes made it hard for the Kangaroos to score and ended up 6.7 (43) to 1.1 (7) victors.
Captain Charlotte How kicked two while Kia Rogers, Jacqui Hodgkinson, Sophie Townsend, Dakota de Haan and Emma Groves also put in great performances.
Deloraine was well served by Leah Bryan, who booted their solitary major, Antoinette Wichmann, Danielle Saltmarsh, Leikayla Wadley, Karlee Evans and Breana Miller.
George Town, now sitting third, fell to South Launceston 12.11 (83) to 0.0 (0) at Youngtown Oval.
Paige Crooks has hit a purple patch and was named South Launceston's best for the second week in a row.
The consistent Angela Mayne played well as did Sam Morrison, Christina Ciffo, Holly Butler and Monique Sawyer.
The Saints got good performances from Letitia Hancock, Jill Fish, Briana Hinkley, Eileen Blyth, Kirsten McCreghan and Jasmine Digney.
Meanwhile, Evandale found their rhythm in the fourth quarter after being tested by Longford.
Scores were level at three-quarter-time before the Eagles emerged 5.3 (33) to 3.2 (20) winners at Morven Park.
The Tigers only scored in the first term but managed to stay in the contest until the final siren.
Phoebe Barnett's three goals were pivotal to victory as Anabel Thomson, Grace Gee, Hannah Coleman, Elspeth Campbell and Chloe Fellows performed well.
Chelsea Wells, Jordan Budgeon, Claire Worker, Rachel Watson, Shae Nichols and Alanah Boyack were the Tigers' better players.
Meander Valley plays Deloraine again in round 14 at Westbury.
George Town welcomes Evandale while Longford and South Launceston have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
