Launceston proved they're still the team to beat with a 6.3 (39) to 3.1 (19) triumph over fellow premiership contender Old Scotch at the NTCA Ground on Saturday.
The Lady Blues went to the half 14 points up after scores were level at quarter-time of the top of the table clash.
It was nine points the difference going into the final stanza before Launceston added two majors and kept the Thistles goalless.
Ebonie Agostini kicked three as Liv Hudson, Hayley Whyte, Jenna Griffiths, Liana Freestone, Taylah Leonard and Hayley Older put in great games.
Old Scotch's usual suspects battled well with Chloe Pitt, Jemma Blair, Raigan Kettle, Zoe Bourne, Sarah Giles and Maisie Edwards among their better players.
The Thistles, who have dropped to third on the table, will be eager to bounce back when they take on second-ranked Old Launcestonians at home in round 14.
OLs defeated a gallant Scottsdale 3.10 (28) to 1.2 (8) at Invermay Park.
The Blues were one point up at the first change and kicked away in the second term to lead by 19 at half-time.
Their goals came through Amelia Dowling (two) and Elouise Scott.
The pair got mentioned in the best along with Dana Lester, India Graham, Christina Kelly and Alex Ferguson.
Keeley Lester, Alex Hall, D'Arne Mason, Makaylah Lester, Ellie Moore and Rebecca Irwin played well for the Pies. Alice Hall slotted their goal.
Elsewhere, Bridgenorth was made to work for their 7.6 (48) to 3.2 (20) round 13 win against Hillwood on Saturday at Parrot Park.
The Sharks came out firing and kicked the first goal.
Bridgenorth forward Emily Mckinnell got one back but then Hillwood booted another major in red time of the first term.
The Parrots were on top in the second stanza but squandered opportunities in front of goal.
The Sharks' Narine Maurangi was playing well at full-back to keep her team in the game.
Co-captain Mckinnell, who ended up with five goals, converted a set shot to have the Parrots up by nine points at the main break.
It was 10 points the difference at the final change before the Parrots got away.
Emily Nunn was at her brilliant best and Mckinnell, Emma Woods, Courtney Sharman, Emily Perkins, and Shanaya Heazlewood were also recognised for their efforts.
Hayley Bingley, Bianca Hammersley, Meg Cornish, Maurangi, Janaha Beeton and Sian Beeton were the Sharks' biggest contributors.
In other round 14 matches, Hillwood hosts Launceston while Bridgenorth will venture to Scottsdale to take on the Magpies.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
