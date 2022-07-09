Top-team St Pats were challenged by East Coast early but put on a stunning second quarter to run out 11.6 (72) to 4.11 (35) victors on Saturday at St Helens.
Down by one point at the first break, the Saints went bang and added 5.1 to the Swans' 0.3 in the second term.
To the Swans' credit they fought back in the third quarter and kept St Pats goalless in the NTFA division one encounter.
But the accurate Saints went again in the final stanza with another five snags.
Jakob Laskey led the charge with two goals in a fine performance and Jed Steele bagged three.
Luke Walsh, Tom Hilder, Ethan Conway, Callum Harrison and Jake King, with four majors, were others who played well.
Saints skipper Hilder was among the top league MVP vote-getters with 15 coming into the round.
East Coast's best players were Pearce Robinson, who kicked one, Sam Maddern, Byron Johnson, Liam Davern, Shaun Cannon and Corey Bosworth.
It was the only close match of round 14 with Lilydale, Old Launcestonians and Old Scotch enjoying big victories.
The second-placed Demons put on six goals to two in the second stanza to set up the 14.18 (102) to 6.4 (40) triumph at Morven Park.
Trent Griggs, who is polling well in the league MVP, continued his strong year and had great assistance from Kurtis Tuck, Logan Reynolds, Jai Asbury, Tyrell Ponting and Brighton Denman.
James Storay, Jai Asbury (four), Thane Bardenhagen and Brighton Denman (two) were the multiple goal-kickers.
Aidan Bullman kicked truly three times and was acknowledged as his side's best.
Sebastian Woof, Tyler Brown, Saxon Anderson, playing-coach James Conroy and Caleb Bushing were also good on what was the club's 130th anniversary.
Old Launcestonians started with a seven-goal first quarter and didn't let up in their 25.17 (167) to 3.5 (23) drubbing of UTAS at Invermay Park.
Plenty of names got a taste for the goals with Field Reeves (six), captain Campbell Fraser (four) and Joseph Cullen (three) the most prolific of them.
Richard Howe, Luke Johnston, Alex Downie, Charlie Fry, Reeves and ruckman Danny Hall were solid throughout the win.
Danny's son Tom, 16, made his senior debut.
Taj Allen, Liam Guardia, Adam McDermott, Declan Coffey, Brodie Tiernan and Jack Crawford dug deep for the Lions on a tough day.
Fifth-ranked OLs have St Pats at John Cunningham Oval in round 15 which will be a huge test.
The Old Scotch, Meander Valley game went a similar way with the Thistles 32.14 (206) to 2.4 (16) winners at the NTCA Ground.
The result was beyond doubt within minutes with the third-placed Thistles up by 59 points at quarter-time.
Stephen Blizzard (six), Connor Bryant (five), John McKenzie and Clay Ritchie (four) ran riot.
Captain Jonty Swallow, Aiden Jackman and Josh Mathews were also big contributors on the day.
The Suns' better performers were Matt Brooks, Liam Shegog, Henry Willison, Payden Davis, Dylan Bakes, who snagged a goal, and Hamish Preece
Perth had a bye.
In other upcoming matches, Meander Valley welcomes East Coast, Perth has Evandale and UTAS takes on Lilydale. Old Scotch has a bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
