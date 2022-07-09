The Examiner
St Pats defeats four-ranked East Coast in NTFA division one

Brian Allen
Brian Allen
Updated July 9 2022 - 10:42am, first published 10:00am
NAVIGATING TRAFFIC: Old Scotch's Jock Darke looks for options in his team's massive win against Meander Valley at the NTCA Ground on Saturday. Pictures: Paul Scambler

Top-team St Pats were challenged by East Coast early but put on a stunning second quarter to run out 11.6 (72) to 4.11 (35) victors on Saturday at St Helens.

Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

