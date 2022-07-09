Launceston Tornadoes won a 82-78 nail-biter against Eltham Wildcats on Saturday night without a couple of their superstars.
The Tornadoes dug deep without Kelsey Griffin and Opal Marianna Tolo for the NBL1 South clash at Eltham High School.
Advertisement
They came back after being down by six points at half-time and were made to work right until the final buzzer.
It was 80-78 after Eltham's Hailey Leidel made a three-pointer and a timeout was called with four seconds to go.
Leidel then fouled Torns captain Keely Froling who went to the free-throw line and converted both shots to make it four points the difference and enough to secure the victory.
Froling was again outstanding with 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Mariah Payne, with 24 points and four three-pointers, also contributed strongly in the scoring department.
Micah Simpson's 15 points and seven rebounds were crucial too.
The Wildcats had two key shooters as well with Leidel making 26 points and Korinne Campbell putting down 21 points and dragging down 19 rebounds.
The Tornadoes now turn their attention to Sunday's midday game against Ringwood Hawks at The Rings.
The Tornadoes, with 10 wins and four losses, beat the Hawks by eight points in May.
Ringwood are among the league's top teams.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.