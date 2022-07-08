Ask anyone at Deloraine about Martin Kenney, and the response is emphatic.
Deloraine, or any club, would be better off if they had more people like him around the club rooms.
The long-time Roos stalwart is set to bring a major milestone when he runs out for his 500th club game for Deloraine against Bracknell in front of a home crowd.
After bringing up his 400th game in 2007, Kenney, who plays as a self-described 'decoy player' these days, will salute for the next milestone some 15 years later.
Kenney began his journey with Deloraine in 1984 after swapping the bustle of Victoria for the laidback Tasmanian lifestyle and primarily plied his trade as a smaller full-back or centre-half back.
After spending nearly four decades at the Roos, Kenney has seen some changes to community football in his time.
"It was a pretty good place to hang out and meet people, make friends and mingle, it's always a good social life or a party back then," he said.
"It's a good place to be in the middle of everything that happens in Tassie ... it's close to home and you don't have to travel to far to play with good friends and you're always making new friends.
"Some days we would be heading on a bus to say Smithton at seven in the morning and not be back to three o'clock in the [next] morning, it was long days but it was about getting out there, having some fun and enjoying yourself.
"I've noticed they're much more athletic now than what they used to be when I first started so they're not so much older, tough and rough footballers anymore that wanted to take your head off, the young ones now just want to run."
Kenney's highlights with the Roos include back-to-back grand final appearances in 2006 and 2007 as well as a reserves best and fairest in 2002.
The 500-gamer, who has also coached Deloraine's under-19s during his time, remembers the grand finals fondly.
"You get to play on the big ground at York Park and that makes a lot of difference, makes it more exciting because more people are watching," he said.
While Kenney lives out on a farm, the sense of community within the club has ensured he has stayed loyal to the club and kept his boots in the back in case of a call-up on any given Saturday.
It will also be a family affair when he runs out for Deloraine against the Redlegs with son Mitchell named in the Roos' line-up as they search for their first win of the season.
The younger Kenney, who celebrated his 250th game last year, is returning the field after a facial injury in time to be part of his dad's milestone game.
"We get a bit of stick about it [playing together] because they reckon we look after each other," he joked.
"I only play when they're short of numbers because I don't like seeing them not able to field a side and it just keeps me going back, my bag's always packed in the back if they want me.
"It'll be pretty exciting I reckon, I am not one for fanfare or anything ... I was trying to keep it on the down low but you've got to be a little bit proud of it to last that long."
He's been the life and blood of the football club for many, many years- Don Tracey on Mark Kenney's impact on Deloraine
After growing up in football-centric Melbourne as a junior footballer, the itch to suit up and get involved in the action regardless of whether there is sunshine, rain or on more than one occasion snow, has never left Kenney.
"Being brought up in Melbourne, that's all I used to think about was football, football, football so it was sort of bred into me," he said.
"It's hard when your son is playing and you want to go and watch and it gets frustrating just watching when you want to be out there playing and I am fit enough to do it so might as well keep going while I can.
"They tried to put my jumper in a frame once, maybe trying to pension me off, but it didn't work I just grabbed another jumper and kept going."
Deloraine Football Club president Don Tracey was glowing in his praise of Kenney, who has played 187 senior games and 313 reserve games after this weekend.
"To be fair, any club would be lucky to have some Martys around, he always puts his hand up to help out if we're short," Tracey said.
"He's been the life and blood of the football club for many, many years and a lot of clubs would like to have people like that.
"He means a lot to the football club ... and now having his son there as well playing with him, it means a lot to the family ... people like that are the backbone of football clubs."
Deloraine's Lochie Dornauf shared the sentiment as he reflected on the impact of Kenny during his time at the club.
"In a time where Deloraine has struggled for reserves numbers there's always been one constant [in Kenney], I don't think Marty will mind me saying that he is no Benjamin Button but his service to the football club is unquestionable," he said.
"He was a great player in his day and fast forward to 2022, Marty is still willing to pull on the boots each week and represent the footy club.
"There are clearly some family secrets attaining to longevity that Marty will be able to pass on when or if he ever retires."
Kenney expects he'll take up his customary position in the forward pocket when the Roos and Redlegs face-off.
"At the moment I am the best decoy player they've got," he said.
"They usually just put me in the pocket and let me do what I want to do most of the time, can't run too far away because I'll have to run back."
Deloraine will celebrate Kenney's 500th game at their home ground against Bracknell on Saturday at 12pm.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
