Call for greater share of funding pool to men's health

WHILE saddened, I was not surprised to read that prostate cancer is now the most common cancer diagnosed in Australia, (The Examiner, July 6).
The Australian Men's Health Forum report titled Funding Men's Health: Time to even up?, released mid 2021, identified four key areas: men's health comes a poor second.
Women's health receives five times more research funding.
During 2013-2021 the National Health and Medical Research Council invested $707.9 million into women's health compared to $148.2 million into men's health.
Nine in 10 people benefitting from government-funded cancer screening are women.
The National Women's Health Strategy received more than $500 million in the federal budget compared to zero for a national men's health strategy.
Up to four in five beneficiaries of taxpayer-funded suicide prevention programs were women.
While I am not advocating for women's health outcomes to deteriorate at the expense of improving men's health outcomes, I am advocating for a greater funding stream to target men's health.
LOCAL councillors frequently receive a bad rap for often seeming to do very little, so this is a shout-out to Launceston councillors Alan Harris and Tim Walker for taking the time to meet with several Swan Bay and Windermere residents recently.
They were responding to a detailed presentation compiled by some in the community, which became a council meeting agenda item, and wanted to hear more about concerns involving the area's increasing and potentially serious road safety issues.
Some of these featured in an Examiner article in May.
Councillors Harris and Walker wanted to witness the problems for themselves. As a direct result there has finally been action on the installation of a streetlight at a new and potentially dangerous intersection, and some much-needed, and overdue, repairs have been carried out filling in potholes along certain sections.
Many thanks to both for ensuring these issues were finally fixed.
It's unlikely I'm alone in looking forward to learning the council will now address the other concerns raised in our community's presentation.
THIS is outrageous, without the Studentworks program I wouldn't have been able to achieve success in my working career and life. Not all kids are cut from the academic cloth.
JACK Sonnemann (The Examiner, June 30) is correct when he says, historically, the US Constitution is notoriously hard to amend.
But that's been the Republican game plan for decades - stack the Supreme Court of the United States with ideologically driven religious zealots behind judicial robes to reverse the precedent set by the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.
On January 1 1863, US president Abraham Lincoln issued an executive order called the Emancipation Proclamation; which declared that "all persons held as slaves" within the rebellious states "are, and henceforward shall be free".
But only a handful were immediately freed from slavery. The momentum for change was only realised in 1865 when the Thirteenth Amendment became part of the United States Constitution.
So where does the recent SCOTUS decision on abortion rights leave American women? Revoking women's rights on personal healthcare decisions is a return to slavery. Banning or severely limiting access to abortion treats women as mere procreative devices.
It's time for some checks and balances, enforced by the President and the US Congress (the other two co-equal pillars of government to SCOTUS); returning the real "power to the people" through a statutory bill of rights.
IT appears "all political careers end in failure", for example former United States president Donald Trump, and more recently outgoing British prime minister Boris Johnson.
Both had a belief of entitlement to their respective positions, accompanied by a seemingly extraordinary inability to tell the truth. To quote an old Turkish proverb: "When a clown moves into a palace it does not make him a king, it just makes the palace a circus".
