A First Nations artist is hoping a new installation at the University of Tasmania will start a conversation around the protection and caring for our waterways, lamenting the loss of Indigenous voices in the debate.
Visual artist Caleb Nichols-Mansell says water holds a significant place in the culture of First Nations people and there is not more important waterway in Northern Tasmania than kanamaluka.
Kanamaluka or the Tamar Estuary and the history of "human interference" will be immortalised at the new library at the UTAS Inveresk campus, with a series of public art inspired by the river.
In his artist statement Mr Nichols-Mansell said the first installation, aptly named wetlands, which is located on the first floor of the library, was inspired by the wetlands on the edges of the Tamar Estuary.
"This work represents the changing colours and winding flow of the river and also the human interference that has followed."
Connection between First Nations people and the natural environment is like a tapestry, all the threads binding together to create a strong mutually beneficial relationship.
Water, in particular, is culturally significant as the bringer of food and life and for First Nations people in Northern Tasmania, that relationship is best exemplified through the connection they have with kanamaluka or the Tamar Estuary.
Mr Nichols-Mansell said waterways had a special place in First Nations culture and that significance had inspired him to create a permanent reminder of kanamaluka for the project.
"It [kanamaluka] provided food, natural resources such as fibres and different plants. There was natural bird life and bush tucker and it was these kind of resources that helped keep our people alive. So our people lived in harmony with kanamaluka, it supported our people and we supported kanamaluka," he said.
The new carpet was installed recently at the University of Tasmania library, with three interrelated designs each inspired by aspects of kanamaluka.
"These two on the ground floor, they are inspired by the wetlands and that colour palette is inspired by that," he said.
"The lines represent the reeds or the natural fibres that our elders would use to create baskets and other resources and cultural objects."
On the second floor, another design is called muka, a palawa word for saltwater and sits within the Riawunna section.
A third series of three carpets with interconnecting designs called kanamaluka is also on this level. And finally there's a carpet on the top floor called flats.
"That just represents kanamaluka when it's on the low tide being a tidal river and so there's no reeds. There's nothing, it's just the colour of country," he said.
"There's a really nice sort of relationship between the carpets because when you're on the third floor standing on flats you can look down to saltwater."
Mr Nichols-Mansell said the Tamar Estuary had suffered a deterioration in its environment, which was devastating for First Nations people, but said improvement plans had left their voices out of the conversation.
"I think we have advocates in the community who are working within that space, and working towards water rights and management for First Nations people," he said.
An internal report by Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, formerly DPIPWE, showed that nearly half of Tasmania's freshwater river systems had experienced some level of ecological decline.
The degradation was laid at the feet of the expansion of irrigation, agriculture and other industries, such as mining, aquaculture and forestry, which has caused water ecologists and academics to sound the alarm over future expansion.
Water management in Tasmania is governed under the Water Act, but a management plan called the Rural Water Use Strategy was also recently developed by the department.
However, that plan has come under heavy criticism from the Tasmanian Greens and from former employees of the department, along with independent scientists.
Tasmania is pursuing exponential growth and has ambitious targets for agriculture pushing to 2050 and there are fears Tasmania's river systems could buckle under the pressure.
Mr Nichols-Mansell said Indigenous techniques regarding rehabilitation and "healing of country" could help supplement any work being done, particularly with regard to river degradation.
"But I think that's definitely part of the conversation that's being missed and is part of the solution. We need to look back at history and understand that the Tasmanian Aboriginal people lived with kanamaluka for a long time and throughout that time we cared for country and the waterways."
He said Australia was not progressive with regard to its work in the First Nations space and said Tasmania should look to New Zealand as a mentor.
New Zealand in previous years also pursued growth in agriculture and irrigation, but after the victory by Prime Minister Jacinda Arden that changed.
Ms Ardern flipped water management on its head amid an environment where the majority of New Zealands rivers were polluted and unswimmable.
Mr Nichols-Mansell said New Zealand had struck the right balance by including Maori voices in environment management and the same could be done in Tasmania, if the government was willing and bold enough.
If you ask the people of Launceston what should be done to "fix" the Tamar Estuary, odds are every single one would have a different idea.
For Mr Nichols-Mansell the answer is easy: "a First Nations-led response."
"Looking at models such as the one in New Zealand who have worked with their Indigenous communities and applying them to Tasmania in a local lens," he said.
However, he said any engagement needed to be meaningful, not tokenistic.
The public art was commissioned as part of UTAS' Art in New Buildings program and it was the first time he had worked with textiles.
The designs were hand-drawn on an tablet and sent to carpet printers in the United States, a process that was eye-opening for Mr Nichols-Mansell.
"I suppose textiles are something that I'd never really considered before like a lot of my work that I create is digital and often for clients so it's like logos and corporate artwork," he said.
"This was the first time I had my graphic skills applied to such a large scale, physical artwork."
He said something unique about the carpet design was that it was all hand-drawn and there was no repeating pattern, it was bespoke.
A former one-time employee of UTAS and alumni, Mr Nichols-Mansell said inclusion of First Nations stories and art into the campuses would help to break down barriers and stigma.
"The university is always talking about being place-based, and I think the only way that you can truly be placed based is by acknowledging the people who call that place home before you," he said.
"I think the value of having First Nations artwork on campuses is these places are a place of education and sharing and learning."
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
