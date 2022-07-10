Savings to be made in federal welfare budget, but who is brave enough?

I suspect that in the next life a government will discover its budget for the needy, includes some who get more than they should.
I mention a government in the next life because no government in the current life would have the nerve.
The easiest thing to do in government is to give people money.
They're never grateful, but the alternative is to start a war with them by trying to take the money back.
The previous government wasted money on a temporary halving of the fuel excise that was never going to change the election outcome.
ScoMo shovelled money at pensioners in the form of $250 bonus payments, which was a bit like aiming a garden hose at a bushfire, but like I said, the easiest thing to do in government is to give people money.
In case I'm misunderstood, I totally support the NDIS, I support housing for the homeless, especially women out on the streets fleeing family violence, I support huge money bins of cash being emptied into social housing and hospitals because that's our humanity 101.
No, I'm not normally a Philistine but I am with that small lazy cohort who sat on their bums throughout their life, watching episodes of Gogglebox, Big Brother and the V8 Supercars, between occasional burglaries to top up their welfare cheque.
I once helped out cleaning up a trashed rental property, vacated by a loser, and came across a Centrelink statement which showed how this drunk, on rent assistance, could afford the very best of what booze, cigars and maybe dope had to offer every day.
So they're the exceptions to the rule.
Most of us work bloody hard for a modest lifestyle, with a house, nice used car, maybe a boat or a caravan and the occasional holiday interstate.
Never mind the next life. In the here-and-now, in retirement, you can own two houses, have a couple of cars in the garage, be sitting on a big lump of super and still get a decent-sized pension.
If you're wondering how, work it out.
There are 2.6 million Australians on the age pension.
That's 62 per cent of those aged 65 and over.
A further 1.9 million are self-funded retirees or soon-to-be, who bothered to make a buck in their working life.
Half of all Australian households, about six million or so, receive a government payment of some type.
The aged pension costs taxpayers $54.2 billion a year.
All up the total social security and welfare bill works out at $222 billion or 35 per cent of the federal budget.
I'm not offended by well-directed welfare. We are a wealthy nation of people with a big heart. Like the government rhetoric says, and I think Paul Keating first said it, governments are not offering people a hand out but a hand up.
Full marks to the spin-doctor who came up with that one.
I'm puzzled as to why I want savings found in the social security and welfare budget, because if we spent it on something else like defence we'd still waste it on dumb things like cancelled diesel submarine contracts. I'd rather see the more money spent on better schools and our kids' future.
I'd rather see the more money spent on better schools and our kids' future than on older Australians, including some who could afford to live comfortably without the handouts.
I don't see why we should give a parasite a free pass throughout life, in the knowledge that's we'll always catch them in a aged pension safety net when the party's well and truly over and they've got nothing to show for it.
In the days of our most idealistic youth, my brother and I once took in a vagrant who admittedly stunk of booze and smokes.
We gave him some warm clothes, let him take a hot bath and fed him up with a hot dinner.
He was dreadfully ill, with a pale complexion, a big red nose and bad cough after perhaps years of smoking.
His name was Keith. He lived on the streets or in housing shelters.
Anyway, during the evening he got teary and overwhelmed by our do-gooder humanity.
Early next morning he was gone - with our wallets, watches, loose change and my good overcoat.
We could have easily found him but we figured he must have needed the stuff way more than we did.
You always think in terms of social benevolence when you're young and stupid.
Keith would have died that year or soon after because he looked so unwell and said he was in his sixties.
I'm not sure whether he fits into my cohort of parasites or not.
Maybe it was easy for us to let him keep the loot, like how the easiest thing to do in government is to give people money.
I could never serve broth to people at a soup kitchen.
I'd be checking their pockets.
