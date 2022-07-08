"Well it's a long time, isn't it? I started in 1960. My dad played here and my grandfather played here. So it goes back a long way."
Evandale games record holder Kevin Lewis is one of the great characters of the Evandale Football Club.
And the stalwart, who played 343 senior games, can't wait to celebrate the club's 130th anniversary on Saturday at Morven Park.
The Eagles' women's side will take on Longford from 10.25am before the reserves and seniors battle Lilydale in NTFA division one.
Lewis remains heavily invested as his three grandsons Kaden, Adam and Callum play for the Eagles.
The club legend was one of few who played in three premierships during Evandale's era of dominance.
The Eagles were Evandale Esk Association seniors premiers in 1970, 1974 and 1977.
"I was fortunate enough to play in a 1970 grand final side with two brothers," Lewis said.
"That's probably my biggest highlight and they've both passed now."
What was impressive, was how many of his past teammates turned up at the club for a photo this week.
It was immediately clear this group is tight despite it being decades since their playing days and the fact some played for numerous clubs.
"We've been friends now for 60 and 70 years, some of us," Lewis said.
Johnny Jones, who coached the 1977 flag victory, elaborated on how they've sustained those bonds.
"We make a point of catching up once every two or three months and we all get together and the '77 premiership comes up," he said.
He values those experiences.
"It's the sort of thing money can't buy - the friendships you make out of sport," he said.
"The greatest thing you get out of sport is the people you meet in it."
Ron Walker, who was part of the 1970 success, spoke of how Evandale stood out.
"I was only here for two years at the finish of my career but Evandale has always been a favourite club and I've always come back," he said.
"Every reunion they've had, I've always come back.
"And that was a great side to play with. I was lucky enough to play in one of the premiership sides and get invited back every year."
Coach Hugh Boyd convinced him to play after his playing and coaching days down the Tamar.
"Hugh Boyd coached the 1970 premiership side and he died about six months ago," Walker said.
"I did his eulogy and nearly all the Evandale players from that side were all sitting there together which was magnificent and shows the kind of club they are, they all seem to stick together."
Jones recounted an important story from '77.
"The sad part of that was about a month before we missed out on young Stephen Gough," he said.
"He was only 15 years of age and he got glandular fever and couldn't play in that game and I was very sad about that.
"It certainly did (spur on the team) because Steve was a promising footballer, he went on and got drafted to Richmond. So he was very well thought of around the town and being a 15-year-old boy in his first senior year it was very big for him and the boys really found that bit extra for him."
The significance of Evandale's 130th anniversary has not been lost on their past champions.
"A lot of clubs go into recess and they never start again," Lewis said.
"I could count 30 clubs which have done that. We managed to keep going when we were down."
Walker added: "A lot of teams down the West Tamar are gone but Evandale is still going."
"Teams like Cressy were here when I first came here and they're gone as well."
In a climate where small-town clubs and leagues have folded, how have the Eagles survived?
"The long history is due to the people in the area," Jones said.
"They're tremendous people. Whenever you come out here, you feel like you're coming out for the first or second time."
How have they seen footy change across the years?
"These days, a lot of the players, they're not loyal like they used to be," Lewis said.
"They'll have a couple of years somewhere and then they'll go somewhere else. I don't believe in that."
He feels money has had a big impact.
"You can't blame young ones for going for a few dollars. I know we paid players. Every club does but some are extravagant," he said.
Another step for the club was the introduction of their women's football team in 2015.
"The biggest change is ladies football," Lewis said.
"Every club just about has a ladies side now and junior football of course. And this club's lucky enough to have both.
"They're getting better and better every year."
Walker shed light on the player numbers issue currently affecting clubs.
"What's happened with country football is the TV, everyone stays at home and watches the TV now and I think that's why football has sort of gone backwards a lot too," he said.
"Because you can sit and watch the best game on TV rather than sit down in the cold and a lot of people are inclined to do that. Especially through COVID, people just sat at home and didn't come out and I'm probably one of those at the moment."
He's unsure what the future of country footy holds.
"I don't know because we've got soccer, basketball, football, cricket, we've got everything," he said.
"Back in my day, everyone played cricket or football. But nowadays, there are so many kids who are not playing, you're battling for an under-16s side, you're battling for an under-19s side.
"I think TV has done a lot against football because people would rather sit at home and watch it then get out and be a participant.
"And there's so many different sports for kids now, they play all different sports so that's another reason why it's gone different ways.
"We've got a great basketball team and everyone's got behind the JackJumpers which is terrific. If everyone got behind the Tassie football team that'd be magnificent too.
"That's what I'd love to see happen before I depart this world."
Jones offered some final advice to young players which summed up the camaraderie evident at the Evandale clubrooms this week.
"Football is like life," he said.
"You get out of football, what you put into it. So if you're going to get into football, train hard and give it everything you've got and walk away with a smile when you finish."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
