The team at Premium Home Care might be small but they are mighty when it comes to fundraising.
In an effort to raise $60,000 for a new transport vehicle for 11-year-old Beau Dennis-Dance, Domino's at Mowbray, Kings Meadows and Invermay will hold a fundraising day.
Area manager Alex Hahl said on July 19, for every pizza sold at the three locations, $1 will go to the funds for Beau's new transport.
Beau was born with cerebral palsy, he was diagnosed when he was 10-months-old, first of all with athetoid cerebral palsy then choreo-athetoid and then, later on, he had dyskinetic, so he's got athetoid, choreo, dyskinetic quadriplegic cerebral palsy.
A new transport vehicle would mean ease of access for Beau, his carers and his family.
Beau's week is packed with activities which require transport, from school, to swimming lessons - he loves to be active and involved.
Premium Home Care started fundraising for the new vehicle just over five months ago and has so far raised $13,500.
Mr Hahl said Domino's was about community, it was a part of its workplace culture. Now that he was area manager, it was something Mr Hahl was passionate about implementing in his stores.
"I now have the capability of pushing forward and influencing our stores to do more to help. And that's something I definitely want to start doing now," he said.
It was when Premium Home Care staff were selling raffle tickets, Mr Hahl came over and asked about Beau.
It was from a conversation with second-in-charge Rachael Gathercole that the partnership came about.
Beau's grandmother and primary carer Athleen Elwell said seeing such a big company taking an interest in their fundraising was amazing.
"For Domino's to come on board to help us means the world," she said.
Premium Home Care held an auction night not long ago and has a band night this weekend with another two events coming up later this year.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
