The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Regional towns in North and North West Tasmania to benefit from creative industry state funding

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated July 7 2022 - 8:48am, first published 3:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FILMING STARTS: Bay of Fires actors are currently on set in Queenstown working 12-hour shoots Picture: Supplied

Regional towns in North and North-West Tasmania are providing the backdrops to half of all new screen productions across the state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.