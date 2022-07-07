Regional towns in North and North-West Tasmania are providing the backdrops to half of all new screen productions across the state.
The new crime-thriller series Bay of Fires is being filmed in Queenstown, and will also be shot in Strahan and Zeehan.
A production team including filmmakers, actors and extras, of around 150 people, have moved into the regional town, creating a flurry of tourist and economic activity.
Screen Tasmania executive manager Alex Sangston said the organisation had two key aims for the creative industries as they emerged from the pandemic.
"Get as much production activity going as possible, because it's a strong economic driver, and to develop talent and content that is ready to shoot in the future," Mr Sangston said.
"If you look at the projects we funded this financial year, over 50 per cent of the expenditure of projects would shoot outside of Hobart," he said.
Straight-from the set on Tasmania's West Coast co-creator, producer and actress Marta Dusseldorp said Queenstown was a peaceful place to film their 12-hour shoots.
"Everyday is a different location and a different situation," Ms Dusseldorp said.
"You get your call sheet, you turn up, go into makeup and costume, walk on and do a rehearsal," she said.
"Then your director pitches in, cameras are set, lighting pops up a few lights then we just play it out, they shoot it, we break for lunch, I do an interview and then we head back in."
The Tasmanian based creative said she hoped Bay of Fires would be a three-season show.
"It depends on the story, it depends on the audience. For us, we definitely see this as continuous," she said.
"We would love to help build the industry in Tasmania, to make it strong enough that you could have two productions going at the same time. That is my aim."
Other Screen Tasmania funded projects include Flat Earthers from Blur Films and Makers Treehouse from Bidlink, both Launceston production companies.
Vicki Madden's production company Sweet Potato Films has received state development funding for Black Eyed Kids, a seven part television series set in Sheffield.
It follows a strange cult of "children with unnaturally black eyes" who try to recruit local children.
She has also received funds for the dark fantasy Finnegans's Field.
Mr Sangston said Screen Tasmania funding helped to "keep the lights on" for future projects.
"The aim of funding projects going into development is that they're ready to be pitched to broadcasters and then able to go into production in the future. Effectively, we're trying to get ready for the next Gloaming and the next Kettering Incident."
