Evandale Football Club will celebrate their 130th anniversary on Saturday at Morven Park.
The club's women's side will take on Longford from 10.25am before the reserves and seniors battle Lilydale in NTFA division one round 14.
All supporters, volunteers, past players and the township are invited to the event which will feature interviews with club legends, including games record holder Kevin Lewis.
Many premiership players from the club's 1970s golden era turned up for a photo on Thursday at the clubrooms with a feature coming in Saturday's edition of The Examiner.
Evandale operations manager Michael Rigby spoke of the success of that era.
"We won three premierships, played in five grand finals and played finals every year," he said.
"I think our reserves won eight premierships during those years so to date it's probably our most successful period."
The Eagles were Evandale Esk Association seniors premiers in 1970, 1974 and 1977.
Rigby provided insight into the club's longevity.
"It all comes down to obviously the mateship and culture we have but also comes back to the governance of the club," he said.
"If you've got a good culture and governance of your club, you will survive and you will prosper. But all it takes is one or two people to retire or pass away and your club can fall over just like that.
"Your committee has got to be strong."
Rigby also spoke of the importance of volunteers.
"It's also the strong volunteer base we've got, in this day and age, especially the last three years footy has changed due to a lot of reasons, especially COVID," he said.
"But we've been able to maintain our strong volunteer base and even when we're down we can get back up pretty quick because we've just got those people behind us who can drive us back up again."
Old Launcestonians welcome UTAS, East Coast hosts St Pats and Old Scotch meets Meander Valley in the round's other encounters.
Perth have a bye.
Seven-placed Evandale will be eager to put in a strong performance against the reigning premier after coming off a 117-point loss to Old Launcestonians in round 13.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
