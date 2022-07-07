Repeat driving offender released from custody for chance at rehabilitation

A six-time drunk driver jailed for his most recent offence has been given an opportunity to prove he can be rehabilitated.
Joshua Miles Looney was sentenced in the Burnie Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a charge of driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit, and a charge of using abusive language to a police officer.
Magistrate Katie Edwards told the court Looney was a persistent offender, but had taken recent steps that demonstrated to her that rehabilitation was possible.
She said his latest offence had occurred on January 31, this year, and that he had been drinking throughout the day when he saw someone who had previously assaulted him.
Ms Edwards told the court Looney was fearful, and drove away from the scene because of that.
He was intercepted shortly after by Tasmania Police officers and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.143.
Ms Edwards said Looney's pleas of guilty were mitigatory, but given the high-range reading and the number of prior offences, "imprisonment must be imposed".
However, she also said his recent attempts at rehabilitation must also be recognised.
The court heard Looney had had an "extremely difficult childhood", which had affected his mental health and permeated all aspects of his life.
In 2017, the magistrate said, Looney had appeared to "get his life under control" and secured work and housing, but following a recent assault he had lost control of his life and returned to alcohol abuse and become homeless.
She noted that he had been in custody recently, which had been a "difficult experience".
"[Looney] states that is has given him time and clarity to see that his life had spiraled out of control."
She said he was seeking entry into Burnie rehabilitation facility Serenity House to manage his alcohol consumption, and this must be encouraged.
Ms Edwards convicted Looney of the charges and sentenced him to six months' jail, but backdated the term to May 4 and ordered the balance be suspended for two years.
He was released on bail on the condition he would be living with his mother in the Wynyard area until he gained a place at Serenity House.
